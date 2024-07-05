ISL Transfers: FC Goa sign Mohammad Yasir on a permanent deal

FC Goa on Friday announced that Mohammad Yasir has officially signed a permanent four-year contract with the Club.

After initially joining the Gaurs on a short-term deal during the 2023-24 season, Yasir has now committed his future to the Club, with his new contract extending until the conclusion of the 2027-28 season.

Manolo Marquez, Head Coach of FC Goa, expressed his enthusiasm for the signing, stating: “Yasir’s performances since rejoining us have been nothing short of outstanding. His vision, creativity, and determination have significantly bolstered our midfield.

“Since I first arrived in India, he has been part of my teams every single year. He is more mature in his decision-making now, and is technically a better player too. He is one of the best left-footed players in India, and with every season, he improves his numbers in terms of goals and assists,” he added.

The 26-year-old made a significant impact during his recent stint with FC Goa, contributing two goals and four assists in 13 appearances. His efforts were instrumental in the Gaurs’ journey to the semi-finals of the ISL Cup playoffs and their third-place finish in the ISL League stage, just three points behind champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant.



Reflecting on his permanent move, Mohammad Yasir said: “Rejoining FC Goa last season did not feel new at all. It felt great to be back in Goa, with Coach Manolo. It was like I was back home again. The support from the fans and the Club has been incredible.

“I’m looking forward to staying here for a long time, and the objective for everyone in the club is to win trophies. We have to work hard for this objective and I will do my best to contribute as much as I can.

“Personally, I would like to improve my goal-scoring. It is an aspect that I always try to work on more and more and I feel there has been improvement in the last two seasons, but a lot is left to be done. Of course, I love to create chances for my teammates as well, and that is also something that I want to continue doing,” he signed off.

Yasir’s football journey began with Pune FC, where his impressive performances for the youth teams earned him a call-up to the first team. Following a stint with Pune City FC’s U18 side, he was drafted by FC Goa ahead of the ISL 2017-18 season. He represented the Men in Orange in the Super Cup and the Second Division League, where he marked his debut with a memorable goal.

After returning to Pune City and subsequently joining Hyderabad FC, the midfielder established himself as a pivotal player, making 91 appearances, scoring six goals and providing 15 assists. His contributions were vital in Hyderabad’s success, including their ISL Cup triumph in the 2021-22 season.

On the international stage, Mohammad Yasir made his senior debut for India in a 1-1 draw against Oman in 2021. His notable moment came during the SAFF Championship final, where he assisted in India’s 3-0 victory over Nepal.