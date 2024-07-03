ISL Transfers: Emami East Bengal FC sign goalkeeper Debjit Majumder

Experienced goalkeeper Debjit Majumder has joined Emami East Bengal FC on a two-year contract that will be active until the end of the 2025-26 season.

This will be Majumder’s third stint with the Red & Gold Brigade after he previously represented the club in the 2011-12 and the 2020-21 seasons.

Who do you think is next on the list? 🤔#JoyEastBengal #StayTuned⏳ pic.twitter.com/63m5SP4IQw — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) July 2, 2024

Welcoming Majumder to the Emami East Bengal FC family, Mr Vibhash Vardhan Agarwal of Emami Group said, “Debjit is one of the most experienced goalkeepers in India and has been a consistent performer over the past decade."



"Considering the long football calendar that lies ahead, we are sure that his vast experience and affinity for East Bengal will add a lot of depth to our squad," he added.

"More importantly, he is someone who can inspire our youngsters and show them what it means to play for our great club,” he concluded.

Emami East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat said, “Debjit has been a highly experienced goalkeeper in the ISL and the I-League. I know him from my early years in India, around 2016, and since then he has been performing with solidity and a great personality."

"His work-rate will add more value to our goalkeeping department and strengthen our defensive levels,” he added.

﻿Exceptional season



Majumder had an exceptional 2023-24 season, accumulating 1,980 minutes of playing time and registering 5 clean sheets across 19 ISL, 1 Kalinga Super Cup and 2 Durand Cup matches.

The Uttarpara-born custodian played a key part in helping Chennaiyin FC reach the playoffs and recorded the best saves-per-match ratio (66 saves in 19 matches – 3.47) in ISL 2023-24 (minimum 50 saves).

Last season, Majumder also set the record for making the most saves (11) in a single match in ISL history.

Excited to reunite with East Bengal, Majumder said, “It’s a homecoming for me because East Bengal was the first big club of my career. I would like to thank Coach Cuadrat and the Emami East Bengal management for showing faith in me.”

The former ISL and I-League winner added, “I’ve seen and I understand the emotions associated with this great club. I would like to tell the fans that I’ll leave no stone unturned to take this club to greater heights. Our fans are our biggest inspiration.”