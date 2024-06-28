ISL Transfers: Chhangte extends at Mumbai City; Rakip and Nishu at East Bengal

Mumbai City FC on Friday announced that Lallianzuala Chhangte, one of the Club’s most decorated players ever, has extended his contract until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The left-footed winger, integral to the team since joining in January 2022, has consistently raised the bar with his performances for both club and country.

In the 2023/24 ISL season, Chhangte matched his previous season's record with 16 goal contributions (10 goals and 6 assists), becoming the first Indian player in the ISL to achieve over 15 goal contributions in consecutive seasons.

Lallianzuala Chhangte remains one of our own after signing a new deal with #TheIslanders until 2027

Besides winning the ISL League Winners’ Shield in 2022/23, Chhangte also played a pivotal role this season, scoring crucial goals in the 2023/24 ISL semi-final and helping Mumbai City FC win the ISL Cup. He won the Golden Ball in the ISL 2022/23 and the Golden Boot in the Durand Cup 2022.



Lallianzuala Chhangte said, "I had no doubts in my mind about extending my stay with Mumbai City FC for the upcoming seasons. The fans are immense, and so is the family at the club. I am grateful to God that we have been able to repay that love with good football and trophies. There are many more stories to tell over the next few years, and I hope to be the best version of myself every day for my Mumbai City FC family."

East Bengal tie down Rakip and Nishu Kumar

Emami East Bengal FC has retained the services of full-backs Mohamad Rakip and Nishu Kumar, the club announced on Friday. Rakip has signed a two-year extension that will run until the end of the 2025-26 season. Nishu, who joined Emami East Bengal from Kerala Blasters FC on a one-year loan deal last year, has signed a one-year extension with the Red and Golds on a permanent transfer.

Since joining Emami East Bengal FC in 2022, Rakip has so far played 38 top-flight matches

Rakip, now 24, expressed his joy at continuing with Emami East Bengal FC, saying, “East Bengal has brought the best out of me. I would love to thank Coach Carles and the Emami East Bengal management for giving me enough playing time. I love this club and will continue giving my best for the fans.”

26-year-old Nishu, on the other hand, was East Bengal’s top assist-provider in the previous season with 5 assists across 4 Kalinga Super Cup and 20 ISL matches.

Nishu said, “I am very happy to continue my journey with the Red & Gold Brigade. I am grateful to Coach Cuadrat and the Emami East Bengal management for helping me regain my confidence. I’ll forever cherish our Super Cup victory and do everything possible to bring more joy to the fans.”