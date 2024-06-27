ISL Transfers: Chennaiyin FC confirm signing of Lalrinliana Hnamte

As always, with the transfer window, the phones keep ringing and the deals come pouring through as clubs are working overtime to bolster their squads ahead of the upcoming ISL season.

On that front, Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC have announced their latest additions to their squad.

﻿Homecoming for Amrit Gope

﻿Jamshedpur FC announced the signing of local young goalkeeper Amrit Gope on a one-plus-two-year deal, adding depth to their goalkeeping lineup.

Standing at an impressive 6 feet 4 inches, Gope is a familiar face to the club's fans, having been part of the Jamshedpur FC Reserves during the 2018-19 season, where he made 12 appearances in the 2nd Division I-League.

Amrit will join Vishal Yadav, Mohit Dhami and Ayush Jena in the goalkeeping line up of Jamshedpur.

On his return to Jamshedpur FC, Amrit Gope expressed his joy and commitment, stating, "This is my soil, and I am overwhelmed with happiness and pride to represent Jharkhand in the Indian Super League."

"I feel incredibly lucky to be playing under the guidance of Head Coach Khalid Jamil. He is among the finest coaches in India, and I am confident that his expertise and mentorship will enhance my performance," he added.

Head Coach Khalid Jamil shared his enthusiasm, saying, "Amrit Gope is an excellent addition to our team, enhancing the depth of our goalkeeping squad. Being a local talent, he embodies our vision of integrating more players from Jharkhand into the team."

"His inclusion strengthens our lineup and now he needs to work hard day and night to cement his place in the starting line up and perform," Jamil concluded.

﻿Chennaiyin get hold of Lalrinliana Hnamte

﻿Chennaiyin FC have roped in young, talented central midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The 21-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Marina Machans becoming the third midfielder to join the club this summer after Lukas Brambilla and Jitendra Singh. Chennaiyin also handed a contract extension to Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh last month.



Hnamte, hailing from Mizoram, has been considered as one of the brightest talents of Indian football. He made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut at the age of just 18 for East Bengal in 2021.

Before joining Chennaiyin, Hnamte was part of Mohun Bagan Super Giant set-up for three seasons. He won the Durand Cup (2023), the ISL title (2023) and the League Shield (2024) for them.



“I’m very excited and grateful to be part of this amazing club and I can’t wait to play in front of the fans. I will give absolutely everything I have to help this team win,” Hnamte expressed his excitement on joining the two-time ISL champions.

Head coach Owen Coyle was full of praise for Hnamte saying, “With the ability he possesses we haven’t seen as much of Hnamte as we should’ve in the league. He’s a fantastic young boy who will offer something different to our midfield options.”

Hnamte has made 43 appearances in the ISL, spending more than 1300 minutes on the field. In the last season of the league, he recorded an impressive passing accuracy of 83 percent in 13 matches.

﻿﻿Nora Fernandes inks three year deal with KBFC

﻿Kerala Blasters Football Club announce the signing of goalkeeper Nora Fernandes, who puts pen-to-paper on a 3-year-contract, until 2027.

Prior to joining the Blasters, Nora was with I-League side Aizawl FC. In what can be considered a break-through season, the 25-year-old goalkeeper made 17 appearances, impressing with his commanding presence in the penalty area, his strong reflexes, and his overall short-stopping abilities.

Nora Fernandes becomes the Club’s third domestic signing of the summer as well as the He also the second goalkeeper signing in the summer, after Som Kumar.

Speaking on his move, Nora said, "I'm proud and excited to join club like Kerala Blasters FC. I'm really looking forward to my first ISL season and I'm determined to give my best and perform to the highest of my abilities."

