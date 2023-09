ISL 2023/24 summer transfer window: Incoming, outgoing players for all clubs

The Indian football transfer window came to a close on August 31, marking a period of significant activity with numerous player movements among different clubs. This transfer window has not only witnessed substantial transfers but has also set new records in terms of transfer fees.

Clubs still have the opportunity to sign and register free agents, keeping the potential for further changes alive.

One of the most striking developments of this transfer window was the breaking of transfer fee records. Mumbai City FC made a significant move by acquiring Akash Mishra from Hyderabad FC in exchange for a whopping 3 crores. Anirudh Thapa, a beloved figure at Chennaiyin FC, also departed to join Mohun Bagan SG for the same amount.

To provide a comprehensive overview of the changes, let's take a closer look at the announced transfers ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023/24 season.