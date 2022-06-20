ISL: A look at the weekend transfer updates — 19 June 2022

FC Goa swept off the transfer headlines after much anticipation, as the Gaurs are said to have acquired the services of Spanish midfielder Iker Guarrotxena. The Spaniard is primarily a left-winger but can also play centre-forward and right-wing. Guarrotxena has a reputation for playing 127 games in Spain's second division. He has also played five times in the prestigious Copa del Rey.

In his career, the 29-year-old has appeared in 309 games. Notably, the winger is also capable of scoring. He has a total of 60 goals and 23 assists to his credit. He spent last season with UD Logrones in Spain's third division. He undoubtedly played an important role in the team, scoring 14 times in 39 attempts and assisting three times for his teammates. He has performed for clubs such as Cultural Leonesa, CD Mirandes, and CD Tenerife, as have other Spaniards who have travelled to India. Guarrotxena also spent his childhood playing for Athletic Bilbao.

FC Goa is also reported to have signed defender Marc Valiente, a former teammate of player turned coach Carlos Pena. Valiente joined Sporting Gijon in 2020 and has made 59 Segunda Division appearances since then. Last month, the 35-year-old announced his departure from Gijon after his contract expired. The defender joined Gijon after two seasons with Partizan, where he made 41 appearances.

Valiente progressed through the Barcelona youth system, playing for the Catalan club's youth teams before joining Sevilla's reserve squad. Since then, he has played in La Liga for Valladolid before joining Maccabi Haifa in Israel, bringing his five-year stint with Albivioletas to an end. He played 117 times with Carlos Pena, the current manager of FC Goa, while at Valladolid. Later, the defender moved to KAS Eupen in the Belgian league before returning to Spanish football.

The Gaurs have also extended the stay of Spanish midfielder and former Captain Edu Bedia for the sixth season till 2023.