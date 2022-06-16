ISL: A look at the mid-week transfer updates — 16 June 2022

The transfer headline ahead at the start of the week was stolen by Chennayin FC as they announced their most anticipated coach, Thomas Brdaric.



Thomas Brdaric has proven to be a versatile player throughout his playing and coaching careers. Brdaric, a forward himself, is a tremendously attack-minded player, as evidenced by his playing style. He normally uses a 4-2-3-1 configuration, but he occasionally twerks it to surprise his opponents. More importantly, every team in which Brdaric has played has averaged over two goals per match over the course of a season.

Youth management and development is another area where the strategist has excelled. He loves to have a significant number of young players on his squad in order to keep it youthful.

The former ISL winners are also keen on turning young players into stars, according to Chennaiyin FC's current recruitment strategy. As a result, they're an excellent match for one another.

Bengaluru FC announced on Tuesday that goalkeeper Lara Sharma and defender Wungngayam Muirang had signed contract extensions, as the Blues continue their rebuild with young managers. While Muirang signed a new three-year contract with Bengaluru that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2024-25 season, Lara extended his present contract by three years.

After first-choice Gurpreet Singh missed the last five games of the ISL season due to illness, Lara got his chance near the end of the season. And the 22-year-old put in a number of strong performances, including one that earned him man-of-the-match honours.

Muirang began his career with FC Pune City Reserves in the I-League 2nd Division before spending two seasons with Gokulam Kerala. After joining the Blues in 2020, the versatile defender made his debut against Kerala Blasters in the 2020-21 season, coming off the bench late in the game. After that, he started his first game of the season against Jamshedpur FC, before going on to have some significant games in the Durand Cup.

Kerala Blasters FC announced that it has struck an agreement with Churchill Brothers FC to acquire Bryce Miranda for an undisclosed amount. The 22-year-old has agreed to a multi-year contract with the club that will keep him at the club until 2026.

Several long-term extensions have previously been announced by the club. Bryce's signing will boost the squad as they attempt to improve on last season's ISL runner-up result in the upcoming season. At the start of the preseason, Bryce will join his teammates in Kochi.



