ISL Transfers Round-up: New signings, contract extensions and key departures

The Sumer transfer window for this year's ISL has been officially opened on 12th June 2024. Clubs are actively planning on the upcoming season, with several transfers already announced. Here’s a comprehensive round-up of the latest departures, extensions, and new signings across the league.

Dimitrios Diamantakos to East Bengal FC

East Bengal FC has roped in ISL 2023-24 season Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos on a two-year contract. Diamantakos scored 13 goals for Kerala Blasters FC in last season’s ISL.

Punjab FC's Major Overhaul

Punjab FC has decided to part ways with head coach Staikos Vergetis, assistant coach Dimitrios Kakkos, and strength and conditioning coach Nikolaos Tsagkatakis. Punjab FC bid adieu to 14 players earlier this week, which includes captain Luka Majcen and the highest assist provider of the season - Madih Talal. The list includes five foreigners: Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Madih Talal, Luka Majcen, Juan Mera, and Wilmar Jordan Gil. The other nine are Indians: Bidyashagar Singh, Sahil Tavora, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mohammed Salah, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Krishnananda, Sweden Fernandes, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, and Prasanth K.

The Shers made their way into the ISL last year after clinching the i-League 22/23 season under the tutelage of Vergetis. Punjab FC finished the ISL 2023–24 season in eighth place with 24 points from 22 matches.

Other Major Transfers



Mandar Rao Dessai Joins Chennaiyin FC: The 32-year-old former Mumbai City FC captain from Goa became Chennaiyin’s seventh signing of the summer with a two-year contract that will keep him at the club till 2026.

Wilmar Jordan Joins Chennaiyin FC: Joining Chennaiyin on a one-year deal from Punjab FC, Jordan’s arrival marks their third foreign acquisition, following Elsinho Dias and Chima Chukwu.

Rohit Kumar joins Odisha FC: Rohit Kumar has completed his move to Odisha FC from Bengaluru FC. The midfielder has signed a two-year deal and becomes the club's first summer acquisition.

Som Kumar Joins Blasters: The 18-year-old goalkeeper will join Kerala Blasters from from Slovenian club NK Olympija Ljubljana (NKOL)

Kian Nassiri joins Chennaiyin FC: Chennaiyin has signed a three-year contract with Nassiri that will keep him at the club till 2027.

Noufal P.N joined Mumbai City FC on a three-year contract from Gokulam Kerala FC.

Jose Molina joins Mohun Bagan SG as the Head coach: In a managerial change, Molina has replaced Antonio López Habas at MBSG.

Contract extensions

