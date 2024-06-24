ISL Transfers Round-up: Khalid Jamil creates history, new signings and more

As the Indian Super League gears up for another thrilling season, the transfer market is in full swing, with clubs busy reshaping their rosters.

With teams actively preparing for the upcoming season and several transfers already announced, here’s a comprehensive roundup of the latest departures, extensions, and new signings across the league.

Khalid Jamil extends his contract with Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur Football Club has retained Khalid Jamil as head coach for the next two years, making him the first Indian coach to achieve this milestone.

Other Major Transfers

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC has extended the contract of Connor Shields for one more year, keeping him at the club until 2025. The 26-year-old forward from Scotland has become an integral part of the team's frontline since he arrived in 2023. They have further bolstered their foreign prowess by signing Lukas Brambilla, who joined the Marina Machans from Cypriot club Othellos Athienou. Chennaiyin has also roped in Gurkirat Singh from Mumbai City FC.

East Bengal FC



Mark Zothanpuia has signed a three-year deal with East Bengal FC, marking a significant addition to their midfield. David Lalhlansanga has also committed to East Bengal FC. The young prolific striker from Mohammedan SC signed a three-year contract with the club.

FC Goa

Lara Sharma joins FC Goa as a promising addition to their goalkeeping department. The goalkeeper joined the Gaurs on a three-year contract from Bengaluru FC. They have also signed Muhammad Hammad on a permanent transfer from FC 1 for an undisclosed fee.

Kerala Blasters FC

The attacking winger from Aizawl FC, Lalthanmawia, penned a three-year contract with KBFC on Monday. Lalthanmawia has scored 5 goals and provided 8 assists during his career at Aizawl FC. Kerala Blasters have also roped in the defender Likmabam Rakesh from NEROCA on a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Mumbai City FC



Mumbai City FC has announced the signing of 31-year-old goalkeeper TP Rehenesh on a free transfer. The Islanders have also managed to sign Jayesh Rane on a free transfer after his contract with Bengaluru FC expired.