ISL Transfer Round-up: Bengaluru's surprise, new transfer ban for Hyderabad FC

The Indian Super League (ISL) continues to heat up as clubs scramble to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

This week has been less eventful than previous weeks as most teams have started their pre-season campaigns.

Bengaluru FC made headlines as Gerard Zaragoza’s team returned for pre-season training amid wild fanfare at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

The club began building up to the 2024-25 campaign with an open training session, unveiling six new players and fostering high hopes for the upcoming season.

With teams actively preparing for the new season, here’s a comprehensive roundup of the league's latest departures, extensions, and new signings.

Hyderabad FC

The Nizams have been handed a fresh transfer ban, setting a record in Indian football as it is the 9th one for the club.

Bengaluru FC

- Rahul Bheke: The former Bengaluru FC defender has returned to his hometown on a 2-year deal after spending 2 years at Mumbai City FC.

- Lalthuammawia Ralte: The goalkeeper, who was previously part of the BFC squad from 2014 to 2018 and 2020-21, has returned for a third stint at the club, signing a two-year deal with the Blues.

- Mohammed Salah: The promising full-back from Punjab FC has signed a contract with the Blues that will keep him at the club until the end of this season.

- Edgar Mendez: The left winger and Real Madrid Castilla product joins the club on a one-year deal from Mexican side Club Necaxa. Mendez has amassed over 150 La Liga appearances during his stints at Almeria, Granada, and Alaves.

- Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alberto Noguera have joined the Blues following successful spells at Mumbai City FC.

From sunny Spain to Namma Bengaluru! 🔵



The Blues family welcomes Spanish attacker Edgar Mendez, who arrives to much fanfare at the BFS at the #BFCOpenHouse ! 🇪🇸#WeAreBFC #TheBluesAreBack pic.twitter.com/da2hsRhQTe — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) July 7, 2024

East Bengal FC



- Debjit Majumder: The goalkeeper has joined the club on a 2-year contract from Chennaiyin FC, marking his third stint with the Red & Gold Brigade.

- Provat Lakra: The full-back has signed a 2-year contract with the Red and Gold Brigade, joining from Jamshedpur FC.

FC Goa



- Mohammad Yasir- The young midfielder signed a permanent four-year contract with the Club after joining them on a short-term contract last year.

Jamshedpur FC



Signings

- Jordan Murray - The forward returned to the club on a one-year deal with the possibility of an extension in the future.

- Mobashir Rehman- The talented 26-year-old midfielder, has returned to his home club Jamshedpur on a 2-year contract

Extension



- Javier Siverio- extended his contract with the club for another year.

Departure



- Alan Stevanovic- The winger has featured in 18 games for the club last season

Kerala Blasters FC



- Noah Sadaoui- The experienced Morroccan forward joined the side on a 2-year contract from FC Goa

Mohun Bagan Super Giants



- Alberto Rodriguez- The Spanish center-back, joined Jose Molina's squad, on a two-year contract.

- Tom Aldred- The defender joined the Mariners from A-League club Brisbane Roar.

Mumbai City FC



- Daniel Lalhlimpuia- The striker joined the Islanders on a one-year contract until the end of the 2024-25 season.

- Jon Toral- The former Arsenal midfielder joined Mumbai City FC on a two-year contract.

North-East United FC



- Guillermo Fernández Hierro - The Spanish forward joined the club from the Spanish side Cultural Leonesa.

- Tondonba Singh - Extends the contract for 3 more years which will keep him in the club until 2027



Odisha FC



- Amey Ranawade- The right-back will continue on loan at Odisha FC for the 2024-25 season.

Punjab FC



- Muheet Shabir Khan - The goalkeeper has joined the side from Real Kashmir FC

- Vinit Rai- The midfielder joined the side from the ISL Cup winners Mumbai City FC