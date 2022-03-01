FC Goa winger Alexander Romario Jesuraj has agreed on terms to join former Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC in the upcoming summer transfer window, The Bridge Football can exclusively confirm.



Jesuraj's exiting contract with FC Goa is ending this May thus will move out in a free transfer. The 25-year-old Tamil Nadu born player has penned in a three-year contract with the former ISL champions which will keep him at the club till 31st May 2025.

A source close to the development confirmed The Bridge that, "Romario has agreed to sign with Chennaiyin. It will be a free transfer and the contract will keep him at the club till 2025."



After a tricky stint this season, Chennaiyin FC has started their business to steer their ship for the upcoming Indian Super League 2022-23 season. As we reported earlier the Marina Machans have already extended the stay of their prized possession Anirudh Thapa. The two-time ISL champs are now on to secure their signings for the indigenous roaster and Romario Jesuraj is the first move the Chennai-based ISL side has secured.

Romario made headlines after his terrific two seasons with I-League side Chennai City FC from 2017 to 2019. The midfielder scored 3 goals in his 38 appearances for the Southern side. He even went on to win his first-ever I-League with Chennai in 2018-19.

Jesuraj joined FC Goa in 2019 when he switched sides and joined the gaurs on a three-year deal. In the first season, he was loaned out to Mohun Bagan where Romario went on to win his second I-League. Under coach, Kibu Vicuna Jeuraj impressed a lot with his 11 appearances.

Thanks for your contributions Alexander Romario Jesuraj, on and off the field. You will always remain part of our history.



Wish you all the best for your future 💚❤#JoyMohunBagan #Champion5 #DreamBigSupportFearlessly pic.twitter.com/qbeobkHZdQ — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) October 5, 2020

At last, the FC Goa winger made his debut in the Indian Super League last season. Thereafter Romario developed into one of the regular starters for the Goan side under Juan Ferrando. Jesuraj even played all five matches in the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

