ISL Transfers: Mohun Bagan sign Greg Stewart, East Bengal secure Jeakson Singh

Emami East Bengal FC have secured the services of Indian national team midfielder Jeakson Singh Thounaojam on a permanent transfer from Kerala Blasters FC for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder has signed a four-year deal with the Kolkata based club.

Hailing from Manipur, Jeakson has been a mainstay in the Indian national team’s midfield over the past three years.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has played 22 matches for the national team so far and was a vital part of the Blue Tigers’ triumphant SAFF Championship (2021, 2023), Tri-Nation Series (2023) and Intercontinental Cup (2023) squads.

Emami East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat commented, “Jeakson is a national team player who will be an important component of our midfield."

Excited to make his mark for Emami East Bengal FC, Jeakson said, “I am honored and thrilled to join this historic club. Together, we’ll achieve great things and create unforgettable memories in the days to come."

﻿Mohun Bagan secure Greg Stewart



﻿2021-22 ISL Golden Ball winner Greg Stewart has joined Mohun Bagan Super Giants. Stewart has already carved his place in Indian football as a good passer, successful playmaker and scorer.

He won the ISL League-Shield twice with two ISL clubs. The addition of this fiery-minded footballer boosted the Green Maroons' midfield and attack and fits the profile head coach Jose Molina has been looking for.

"It has been a long-time dream to play in Kolkata, the mecca of Indian football," Stewart shared his excitement upon joining the Kolkata based club.

"I am grateful to the team management for giving me that opportunity. I saw the passion of the Maroon fans in Kolkata. I think the Maroon fans are the best in the ISL," he said.

He also added "Another reason behind signing Mohun Bagan Super Giants is the desire to play Kolkata derby in Yuva Bharati. Kolkata derby is one of the best in Asia. It is my dream to play that match and win it."

﻿Mumbai City sign Hitesh Sharma

﻿Mumbai City FC get hold of 26-year-old midfielder Hitesh Sharma from Odisha FC, which will see him join the club until the end of the 2024-25 season on a loan deal.

Hitesh has made 81 appearances in the ISL and won the ISL Cup with Hyderabad FC in the 2021-22 season and had made his India International debut in 2018.

Hitesh's quality and ability to excel in various midfield roles underscores his adaptability, which will strengthen Mumbai City FC's squad dynamics for the upcoming season.

Head coach Petr Kratky said, "His (Hitesh Sharma) experience with various ISL clubs, combined with his versatility, will provide valuable depth to our midfield options. We are confident that he will fit seamlessly into our squad, and we look forward to working together."







