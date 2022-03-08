SC East Bengal midfielder Sourav Das is all set to join former Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC for the upcoming season, The Bridge Football can exclusively confirm.

Sourav's exiting contract with SC East Bengal ends this May, thus the midfielder will move out in a free transfer. The 25-year-old West Bengal-born player has penned in a two-year contract with Chennaiyin which will keep him at the club till 2024.

After a tricky stint this season, Chennaiyin FC has started their business to steer the ship for the upcoming ISL 2022-23 season. As we reported earlier the Marina Machans have already extended the stay of their prized possession Anirudh Thapa.

The two-time ISL champs are now on to secure their signings for the indigenous roaster and Sourav Das is one of many that the Chennai-based ISL side has bagged in.

A source close to the development confirmed, "Sourav has signed a two-year contract with Chennaiyin. He will make a move to the southern side in the summer window ahead of the next season"

Das made his professional debut with Mohun Bagan in 2016/17. However, with the mariners having a star-studded squad back then, Sourav had to wait for his opportunity.

After spending two seasons in the club, Sourav finally booked his place into the starting lineup in the 2018-19 season. Although Mohun Bagan finished outside the top three for the first time in five seasons, Sourav Das performed extremely well.

The next season, Das signed for Mumbai City FC. He won the league title and the ISL with the Islanders, last season. Finally, after spending two seasons with the club, the hard-working midfielder joined SC East Bengal at the start of the ongoing season. Though it was a season of dismay for the Red and Golds Sourav became a key member and performed decently throughout the season.



