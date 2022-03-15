SC East Bengal veteran Mohammad Rafique is all set to join Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC for the upcoming season, The Bridge Football can exclusively confirm.



Rafique will join Chennaiyin on a free transfer as his exiting contract with SC East Bengal ends this May. The 30-year-old West Bengal-born player has penned in a two-year contract with the former ISL champs. Which will keep him at the club till 2024.



After a tricky stint this season, Chennaiyin FC has quickly started their business to bolster their roster for the upcoming ISL 2022-23 season. The Marina Machans have already extended the stay of captain Anirudh Thapa and has also signed Sourav Das on a two-year deal.



Known for his versatility across the field Md Rafique can play in almost every position in the midfield and defense. Thus this inclusion is expected to add depth and options to the Chennaiyin roaster.



A source close to the development confirmed, "Rafique has penned down a two-year contract with Chennaiyin. He will join the southern side in the summer window ahead of the next season"



After spending his youth years at Tollygunge Agragami, Rafique joined United Sports in 2010. He stayed four years at the club before moving to East Bengal in 2014. In his first stint at the club, Rafique spent four seasons with the Red and Gold Brigade and won four successive Calcutta Football titles.

Prior to the first season of ISL, the midfielder signed for ATK. Rafique scored a 90th-minute goal in the final and helped ATK to be the inaugural champions of ISL. He spent one more season with ATK and joined Kerala Blasters in 2016.

Rafique joined Mumbai City FC in 2018-19 and stayed two seasons with the Islanders. Finally the Indian international rejoined East Bengal ahead of their debut in Indian Super League. Since then he has been one of the key players for them.