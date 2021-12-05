ISL: "The players worked really hard and they deserved to win," says North East Head Coach Khalid Jamil

North East United FC bagged a late winner against FC Goa as they taste their first victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. The tie at Fatorda Stadium seemed destined for a draw until Khassa Camara scored a long-range screamer in the 93rd minute to earn the Highlanders a 2-1 win over the Gaurs. bagged a late winner againstas they taste their first victory in the(ISL) 2021-22 season. The tie atseemed destined for a draw untilscored a long-range screamer in the 93rd minute to earn the Highlanders a 2-1 win over the Gaurs.



Both teams went end-to-end, but Goa showed more composure and it took some brilliant saves from Subhasish Roy Chowdhury to deny the opponents. North East took the lead through Rochharzela in the 10th minute but Alexander Jesuraj levelled the scoreline for FC Goa just three minutes later.

Khalid Jamil becomes the first Indian head coach to register a victory in the ISL; (Image via ISL Media)

Khalid Jamil, the winning coach, talked about the result and his side's performance in the post-match press conference. Here is what he said.



On the impact of Deshorn Brown

Deshorn Brown, who missed the previous game due to an injury, came on as a late substitute in the 77th minute against FC Goa. The forward made his presence felt as soon as he came on and he also assisted the late-winning goal for his team.

The head coach was quizzed about his introduction to the game and the impact he made.

"Deshorn (Brown) is one of the players who can change the game anytime. We definitely missed him in the last game. His introduction tonight boosted the confidence of all the other players. But it was a team effort and everyone did their part very well,"

Khalid quipped.





Deshorn Brown, the game-changer of the match; (Image via NEUFC Media)

On Mathias Coureur

Mathias Coureur showed some positive signs playing upfront. He created a couple of opportunities for himself and nearly scored on the best goals in the Indian Super League. He took a sharp volley in the second half which hit the post.

Later on, he created another goal-scoring opportunity for himself as he went for long-ranger from the halfway line, but his effort was denied by the fingertips of Dheeraj Singh.





"Mathias (Coureur) is one of the quality players that we have. He knows his job very well and I don't have to tell much to him. His presence of mind is excellent but he needs to continue this same form till the final game of the tournament," he opined.





On the heroic performance of Subhasish Roy Chowdhury



The North East United FC custodian Subhasish Roy Chowdhury has a save percentage of 70.83% in this season having made 17 saves in only four games, the most saves made by any keeper in the league.



The North East captain made more saves against FC Goa (8) tonight than any other goalkeeper has made in this season.

"Subhasish (Roy Chowdhury) is a highly experienced and one of the best goalkeepers in the country. He is a very important player for us and tonight he did an incredible job that help us get all three points. He guided the defence pretty well and his temperament was exceptional throughout the game," the India head coach echoed regarding the heroic performance of Subhasish Roy Chowdhury.





First victory in this year's ISL

North East United finished third in the league last season but failed to achieve anything in the league so far this season. They had a winless run in the opening three games. Finally, today they managed to get their first victory of the season.



"We reached the semi-finals last season because of our players. And even tonight, it was because of them only. They worked very hard to come into this position and they deserve the victory today," Khalid Jamil remarked.