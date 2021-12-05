Football
ISL: "The players worked really hard and they deserved to win," says North East Head Coach Khalid Jamil
North East United FC Head Coach Khalid Jamil shared his views after their first win of the season
Khalid Jamil, the winning coach, talked about the result and his side's performance in the post-match press conference. Here is what he said.
On the impact of Deshorn BrownDeshorn Brown, who missed the previous game due to an injury, came on as a late substitute in the 77th minute against FC Goa. The forward made his presence felt as soon as he came on and he also assisted the late-winning goal for his team.
The head coach was quizzed about his introduction to the game and the impact he made.
"Deshorn (Brown) is one of the players who can change the game anytime. We definitely missed him in the last game. His introduction tonight boosted the confidence of all the other players. But it was a team effort and everyone did their part very well," Khalid quipped.
On Mathias CoureurMathias Coureur showed some positive signs playing upfront. He created a couple of opportunities for himself and nearly scored on the best goals in the Indian Super League. He took a sharp volley in the second half which hit the post.
Later on, he created another goal-scoring opportunity for himself as he went for long-ranger from the halfway line, but his effort was denied by the fingertips of Dheeraj Singh.
"Mathias (Coureur) is one of the quality players that we have. He knows his job very well and I don't have to tell much to him. His presence of mind is excellent but he needs to continue this same form till the final game of the tournament," he opined.
On the heroic performance of Subhasish Roy Chowdhury
The North East United FC custodian Subhasish Roy Chowdhury has a save percentage of 70.83% in this season having made 17 saves in only four games, the most saves made by any keeper in the league.
The North East captain made more saves against FC Goa (8) tonight than any other goalkeeper has made in this season.
"Subhasish (Roy Chowdhury) is a highly experienced and one of the best goalkeepers in the country. He is a very important player for us and tonight he did an incredible job that help us get all three points. He guided the defence pretty well and his temperament was exceptional throughout the game," the India head coach echoed regarding the heroic performance of Subhasish Roy Chowdhury.
First victory in this year's ISL
North East United finished third in the league last season but failed to achieve anything in the league so far this season. They had a winless run in the opening three games. Finally, today they managed to get their first victory of the season.
"We reached the semi-finals last season because of our players. And even tonight, it was because of them only. They worked very hard to come into this position and they deserve the victory today," Khalid Jamil remarked.