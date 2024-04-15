ISL: Mohun Bagan defeats Mumbai City, wins maiden league shield- Highlights

Mohun Bagan claimed their maiden ISL Shield title with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with both teams displaying fierce determination from the kickoff. Mohun Bagan took the lead through Liston Colaco's sublime finish in the 28th minute, electrifying the home crowd.

Jason Cummings doubled their advantage in the 80th minute, seemingly sealing the win. However, Mumbai City FC rallied late, with Chhangte pulling one back in the 88th minute. Despite their late surge, Mohun Bagan held on to secure the historic victory.

