Football
ISL: Mohun Bagan defeats Mumbai City, wins maiden league shield- Highlights
Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to clash at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday at 7:30 PM, marking their last league encounter.
Mohun Bagan claimed their maiden ISL Shield title with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with both teams displaying fierce determination from the kickoff. Mohun Bagan took the lead through Liston Colaco's sublime finish in the 28th minute, electrifying the home crowd.
Jason Cummings doubled their advantage in the 80th minute, seemingly sealing the win. However, Mumbai City FC rallied late, with Chhangte pulling one back in the 88th minute. Despite their late surge, Mohun Bagan held on to secure the historic victory.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 15 April 2024 4:03 PM GMT
Full time!
And that's the final whistle! Mohun Bagan emerges victorious with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC. Liston Colaco and Jason Cummings' goals secured the historic Shield victory for Mohun Bagan, while Chhangte's late strike provided a tense finale. The fans are ecstatic as Mohun Bagan clinches their first-ever Shield title, creating a memorable moment in the club's history. Commiserations to Mumbai City FC, who fought valiantly throughout the match. What a thrilling contest it has been in Kolkata tonight!
- 15 April 2024 3:54 PM GMT
91' Red card!
Brendan Hamil is sent off for a second yellow. Mohun Bagan down to 10 men.
- 15 April 2024 3:50 PM GMT
88' GOALLL!
Mumbai City FC keeps their hopes alive with a goal from Chhangte in the 88th minute! The match just got even more exciting as Mumbai City FC pulls one back, setting up a thrilling finale. Mohun Bagan will need to stay focused and defend their lead against Mumbai's late resurgence. It's a nail-biting finish in Kolkata!
- 15 April 2024 3:42 PM GMT
80' GOALL!
Mohun Bagan extends their lead with a goal from Jason Cummings in the 80th minute! The home crowd erupts in celebration as Mohun Bagan inches closer to securing their historic Shield victory.
Mumbai City FC faces an uphill battle in the remaining minutes of the match. Will they stage a late comeback, or is it too late for the defending champions?
- 15 April 2024 3:38 PM GMT
76' Mumbai losing their foot!
Mumbai City FC seems to be struggling to find their rhythm in the second half, succumbing to the pressure of the high-stakes match. Their frustration is evident as they resort to fouls and arguments on the pitch. Can they regroup and mount a comeback, or will Mohun Bagan capitalize on their advantage?
- 15 April 2024 3:23 PM GMT
60' Sadiku with a long range try!
Armando Sadiku tries to take a long range shot. Just wide.
- 15 April 2024 3:07 PM GMT
Second half begins
And the second half kicks off! With Mohun Bagan holding a narrow lead, both teams return to the pitch with renewed determination. Will Mumbai City FC find an equalizer, or can Mohun Bagan extend their lead and secure their historic Shield victory?
- 15 April 2024 2:50 PM GMT
Half time!
Mohun Bagan heads into the halftime break with a narrow lead over Mumbai City.
- 15 April 2024 2:39 PM GMT
36' Mumbai almost equalized!
Vishal Kaity denies a massive chance for Mumbai City.