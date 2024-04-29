Football
ISL Semi-final LIVE: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa- Scores, Updates, Blog
Mumbai City FC and FC Goa face off in the do-or-die second leg of the ISL semi-finals, today at the at the Mumbai Football Arena at 7:30 PM.
The stakes couldn't be higher as Mumbai City FC and FC Goa face off in the do-or-die second leg of the ISL semi-finals, today at the at the Mumbai Football Arena at 7:30 PM. The Islanders have the advantage going into the second leg after a thrilling first-leg away win where they edged past FC Goa with a late surge.
The first leg of this last-four match went right down the wire, with the Islanders claiming the bragging rights with three goals that they scored in the final six-odd minutes of the match.
LIVE Updates:
- 29 April 2024 3:13 PM GMT
53' Almost a goal!
A heart-stopping moment for Mumbai City FC as Noah's header forces Lachenpa into a challenging situation. The ball slips from his grasp and dangerously hovers near the goal line, but Lachenpa manages to recover just in time, keeping it out and saving the day for Mumbai City FC.
- 29 April 2024 2:49 PM GMT
Half time!
As the referee blows the halftime whistle, both teams head to the dressing rooms with the score still deadlocked, but Mumbai City leading (2-3) on aggregate.
- 29 April 2024 2:40 PM GMT
37' Noah Sadaoui and Yoell are booked!
Tempers flare at the Mumbai Football Arena as Noah Sadaoui receives a booking for a punch on Yoell Van Nieff, while Van Nieff himself is cautioned for dissent. Both players now find themselves walking a disciplinary tightrope, with the risk of facing suspension in the potential final for their respective teams, FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.
- 29 April 2024 2:36 PM GMT
32' What a miss from Vikram Partap!
A golden opportunity squandered by Mumbai City FC! Chhangte delivers a perfect setup from the right for Vikram Partap, who only needed a simple tap-in, but he somehow fails to convert.
- 29 April 2024 2:25 PM GMT
22' Corner for FC Goa
A tense moment as FC Goa earns a corner. Thaer Krouma's clearance falls dangerously in the box, raising the threat level, but Mumbai City FC's goalkeeper, Lachenpa, swiftly gathers the ball, averting the danger.
- 29 April 2024 2:14 PM GMT
10' Game of changing momentum!
FC Goa came out of the gates with a fierce attacking momentum, but Mumbai City FC's defense has been resilient, thwarting their advances. Now, Mumbai City FC looks to capitalize on their speed, launching counter-attacks with lightning pace.
- 29 April 2024 2:02 PM GMT
Kick off!
And we're underway at the Mumbai Football Arena! Mumbai City FC, donning their iconic sky blue kits, are starting from left to right.