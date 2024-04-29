Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

ISL Semi-final LIVE: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa- Scores, Updates, Blog

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa face off in the do-or-die second leg of the ISL semi-finals, today at the at the Mumbai Football Arena at 7:30 PM. Get all the LIVE updates.

ISL Semi-final LIVE: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa- Scores, Updates, Blog
X

ISL semi final preview Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 29 April 2024 3:13 PM GMT

The stakes couldn't be higher as Mumbai City FC and FC Goa face off in the do-or-die second leg of the ISL semi-finals, today at the at the Mumbai Football Arena at 7:30 PM. The Islanders have the advantage going into the second leg after a thrilling first-leg away win where they edged past FC Goa with a late surge.

The first leg of this last-four match went right down the wire, with the Islanders claiming the bragging rights with three goals that they scored in the final six-odd minutes of the match.

LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

2024-04-29 13:00:02
>Load More
Mumbai City FCFC GoaISLIndian Football
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X