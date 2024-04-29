ISL Semi-final LIVE: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa- Scores, Updates, Blog

The stakes couldn't be higher as Mumbai City FC and FC Goa face off in the do-or-die second leg of the ISL semi-finals, today at the at the Mumbai Football Arena at 7:30 PM. The Islanders have the advantage going into the second leg after a thrilling first-leg away win where they edged past FC Goa with a late surge.

The first leg of this last-four match went right down the wire, with the Islanders claiming the bragging rights with three goals that they scored in the final six-odd minutes of the match.

LIVE Updates: