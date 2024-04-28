Football
ISL semi-final LIVE: Mohun Bagan 1-0 Odisha FC at HT- Scores, updates, blog
Mohun Bagan takes the lead in the 21st minute from a goal from Jason Cummings making it 2-2 on aggregate.
Following a defeat for Mohun Bagan in the first leg at the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha FC is now gearing up to face their formidable opponents on their home turf. All eyes are on the upcoming second leg clash between Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC, set to take place at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on the 28th of April at 7:30 PM.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 28 April 2024 3:50 PM GMT
81' What a miss from Roy!
It's another missed opportunity for Odisha FC as Roy fail to convert a tap-in chance. The frustration mounts for Odisha FC as they struggle to capitalize on their scoring opportunities.
These missed chances could come back to haunt them as the match reaches its climax.
- 28 April 2024 3:43 PM GMT
74' What a save Amrinder!
Amrinder Singh comes up with a massive save to keep Odisha FC in the game. His heroics deny Mohun Bagan a potential goal, keeping the score level and the match finely poised.
- 28 April 2024 3:38 PM GMT
69' Another miss from Isak!
Isak Ralte finds himself with another opportunity, this time for Odisha FC, but he misses a tap-in chance. It's a frustrating moment for Odisha FC as they squander another promising chance to take the lead.
- 28 April 2024 3:21 PM GMT
52' Chance for Mohun Bagan!
Liston Colaco shows his flair with a solo run down the left flank, but his shot ultimately misses the target. It's a moment of individual brilliance from Colaco, but he couldn't quite find the accuracy needed to trouble the goalkeeper.
- 28 April 2024 2:54 PM GMT
End of first half!
It's half-time in this thrilling ISL semi-final second leg clash between Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC. The score stands at 2-2 on aggregate.
Stay tuned for more excitement and drama in the second half as they battle it out for a spot in the final!
- 28 April 2024 2:52 PM GMT
49' Isak Ralte what a miss!
Roy Krishna showcases his playmaking skills, setting up Isak Ralte nicely inside the box. However, despite the excellent opportunity, Isak's shot goes over the bar. It's a missed chance for Odisha FC as they continue to apply pressure in search of a goal to regain the lead.
- 28 April 2024 2:45 PM GMT
37' Bose is also booked!
Subhasish Bose is also booked for a foul on Roy Krishna.