ISL semi-final LIVE: Mohun Bagan 1-0 Odisha FC at HT- Scores, updates, blog

Following a defeat for Mohun Bagan in the first leg at the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha FC is now gearing up to face their formidable opponents on their home turf. All eyes are on the upcoming second leg clash between Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC, set to take place at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on the 28th of April at 7:30 PM.

