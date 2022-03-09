ISL Semi-Finals 2021-22: Teams Qualified, Fixture and Live Streaming information

The group stage of the Indian Super League 2021-22 has come to an end and we have found a new league shield champion in Jamshedpur FC. However, the ISL doesn't end here, as we still have the playoffs stage and a final battle where the top four teams from the league stage will fight for the coveted ISL trophy.

Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC will be joined by Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, and Kerala Blasters in the playoffs as defending champions Mumbai City narrowly missed a spot.

Jamshedpur FC

Finally, after three seasons' failure, Jamshedpur FC have qualified for their first ISL playoffs. And they did it in some style. Under Owen Coyle's leadership, the Men of Steel won their first major title finishing at the top of the table.

JFC started their slowly and peaked at the right time. They won their final seven matches and finished the league stage with 43 points. However, Owen Coyle will not be satisfied and will look to finish their season with a double. The Men of Steel will face Kerala Blasters in the semi-finals.

Hyderabad FC

Similar to Jamshedpur, Hyderabad will also feature in their first-ever ISL semi-finals. They played a superb brand of football and were on the hunt for the playoffs for a long time.

However, they fell short in the final huddle and finished the league stage 5 points behind Jamshedpur. Manolo Marquez's team will now face ATK Mohun Bagan in the semi-finals. Interestingly, HFC are yet to win a single match against them and will face a stern test ahead.

ATK Mohun Bagan

After a topsy turvy start and a managerial change, ATK Mohun Bagan finished third in the league table. They were unbeaten for a record fifteen matches and just came short in the final league match.

Juan Ferrando's men will have yet another chance to add silverware to their vast trophy cabinet as they will look to do one better in the playoffs than the last season. The Mariners will face Hyderabad FC in the semi-finals and are beaten against the Nizams till now.

Kerala Blasters

After struggling for six long seasons, Kerala Blasters are finally back in the playoffs. The two-time finalists finished fourth ahead of the defending champions Mumbai City.

Since coming on, Ivan Vukomanovic did extremely well and built a formidable team within a season. Blasters displayed a very attacking brand of football and gave a tough time to most teams. Now they will face the defending champions Jamshedpur FC in the semi-finals.

Playoffs fixture

First Leg



Semi-Final 1

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters

Date: Friday, 11th March

Venue: Fatorda Stadium

Semi-Final 2

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: Tuesday, 15th March

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium

Second Leg

Semi-Final 1

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Date: Saturday, 12th March

Venue: Athletic Stadium

Semi-Final 2

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC

Date: Wednesday, 16th March

Venue: Athletic Stadium

Broadcast

The Indian Super League playoffs will be live on the Star Sports network. It can also be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar and Jio TV in India and on OneFootball, outside India.



