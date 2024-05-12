ISL Season 10: Team of the year

The landmark 10th edition of the Indian Super League has drawn to a close, with Mohun Bagan SG clinching the league shield and Mumbai City FC triumphing in the cup final. Throughout the season, there was a notable emergence of numerous new talents alongside the unwavering consistency of seasoned veterans. Now, it's time to assemble the Indian Super League Season 10 Team of the Year.

In goal stands Vishal Kaith, the stalwart custodian of Mohun Bagan SG, whose consistently stellar performances often went unnoticed. Kaith boasted nine clean sheets in his 25 appearances this season.

Occupying the left-back position is Aakash Sangwan of Chennaiyin FC. Despite several contenders, Sangwan earns his spot for his unwavering defensive prowess and two crucial goals. His impending departure to FC Goa will be felt by Chennaiyin FC.

Anwar Ali earns a place as one of the central defenders, showcasing brilliance for both Mohun Bagan and the Indian national team, albeit marred by a brief injury spell. His leadership was instrumental in securing the ISL league shield for Mohun Bagan.

Joining him in defense is Odei of FC Goa, who proved to be a formidable presence in his debut season. Not only did he excel in defense, but his contribution of a crucial goal and aiding in eight clean sheets further solidified FC Goa's title contention.





Completing the defensive lineup is Amey Ranawade, who shone bright during his loan spell at Odisha FC from Mumbai City. Under the tutelage of coach Sergio Lobera, Ranawade played a pivotal role in Odisha FC's playoff qualification, showcasing his versatility with a goal and six assists.



In the midfield, Lalengmawia Ralte, known affectionately as Apuia, embodies the modern midfielder archetype with his all-around excellence. Featuring in 22 matches for Mumbai City FC this season, Apuia notched a goal and two assists, proving to be a crucial asset in the club's ISL cup pursuit. Joining him is Ahmed Jahouh, a stalwart in the defensive midfield role, offering solidity and distribution prowess to his team's setup.

Out wide, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Partap Singh, two dynamic wingers capable of wreaking havoc on opposing defenses with their pace and skill on the ball.

In the central attacking midfield position, Dimitri Petratos, the recipient of the Golden Ball award. Petratos's goal-scoring exploits saw him become Mohun Bagan's all-time leading scorer in the ISL, netting 10 goals in 22 appearances while also providing seven crucial assists.

Leading the line is Dimitrios Diamantakos, the recipient of the Golden Boot for ISL Season 10. Despite playing fewer games, Diamantakos showcased his lethal finishing ability, bagging an impressive 13 goals and playing a pivotal role in Kerala Blasters' playoff journey.