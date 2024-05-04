ISL season 10 awards: Petratos, Lachenpa, and Diamantakos lead the honors

The much-anticipated culmination of the 10th season of the Indian Super League brought forth a thrilling spectacle as Mumbai City FC emerged victorious, claiming the coveted cup.

In addition to the climax, the season's denouement also witnessed the unveiling of the individual awards, recognizing outstanding performances that illuminated the league throughout its duration.

Individual Player Awards:

Golden Gloves Award - Phurba Lachenpa



Mumbai City's custodian, Phurba Lachenpa secured the prestigious Golden Gloves accolade. His remarkable feat of nine clean sheets underscores his instrumental role in Mumbai City's success. Lachenpa's resolute goalkeeping prowess saw him concede a mere 19 goals during the league stage.

Golden Boot Award - Dimitrios Diamantakos



The coveted Golden Boot found its deserving recipient in Kerala Blasters' prolific striker, Dimitrios Diamantakos. With an impressive tally of 13 goals from just 17 appearances, Diamantakos distinguished himself as a formidable force on the field. Despite fierce competition, including the likes of Roy Krishna, Diamantakos's clinical finishing from lesser games, earned him the league's top scorer accolade.

Emerging Player of the League - Vikram Pratap Singh



Mumbai City's rising star, Vikram Pratap Singh won the title of Emerging Player of the Season. Singh's electrifying performance, marked by eight goals, epitomized youthful exuberance and raw talent. His pivotal contributions proved instrumental in Mumbai City's journey to glory.

Player of the League - Dimitri Petratos

The prestigious Player of the League distinction rightfully belongs to Mohun Bagan's Dimitri Petratos, hailed as the epitome of footballing excellence in the Indian Super League this seasin. Petratos's stellar campaign, embellished with 10 goals and seven assists, showcases his unrivaled skill set and profound impact on the pitch. Beyond mere statistics, Petratos's sheer presence galvanized Mohun Bagan's succesful pursuit of the ISL shield.

Other Awards:

