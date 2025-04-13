ISL to Santosh Trophy: The dominance of West Bengal football in 2024-25 season

In the last year, Bengal football has seen a resurgence, as clubs from Kolkata and its neighbouring regions have reached new heights of success in multiple competitions in the Indian football landscape.

Here's a look at how Kolkata sides have dominated Indian football in what has been a historic 2024-25 season:

East Bengal Claim IWL 2024-25

After a 20-year drought, East Bengal finally won a league title as they clinched the 2024-25 Indian Women's League title. They beat Odisha FC 1-0 to win the trophy.

This triumph represents not just a return to glory but also highlights the growing strength of women's football in the region.

Mohun Bagan Continues ISL Dominance

Mohun Bagan have once again proven their mettle by complete the Indian Super League double in the 2024-25 season. Having won the ISL shield with 56 points in 24 matches, they also took home the ISL Cup with a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC in the final.

Their tactical discipline and attacking flair helped them navigate through a competitive season. Their success maintains Kolkata's status as a footballing powerhouse and reinforces the club's position as one of India's most decorated teams.

West Bengal Lifts Santosh Trophy

The Santosh Trophy which started in 1941 is a national football championship for men. West Bengal showcased exceptional talent across all positions, demonstrating the depth of quality players emerging from the region.

It further highlights Bengal's longstanding dominance in football, having claimed the title 33 times.

Diamond Harbour's Promotion to the I-league

Diamond Harbour have been promoted to the I-League after beating Sports Academy Tirur.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the club from the outskirts of Kolkata as this is the fourth team to enter the league. Their promotion creates additional opportunities for local talent to emerge.

The Broader Impact towards the region

This collective success represents more than just trophies; it signals a revival of Bengal's footballing culture. Historically, Kolkata has been considered the cradle of Indian football, and these achievements across multiple competitions and gender divisions reinforce that legacy.

With clubs from Bengal now holding titles across different tiers of Indian football, expectations for the coming seasons are understandably high. The challenge will be maintaining this momentum and building sustainable structures to ensure this success isn't merely cyclical but represents a new era of sustained excellence.

Bengal's football revival is not only about reviving past achievements but also about setting new standards for the future of Indian football.

As all four teams prepare to defend their respective titles, fans across Kolkata have reason to believe that this golden era might just be beginning.