ISL Transfer Round-up: Boumous re-unites with Lobera, Anwar Ali's transfer saga and more

As the Indian Super League (ISL) gears up for another thrilling season, clubs are actively strengthening their squads through strategic transfers.

With the Durand Cup set to kick off next week, teams are busy with their preseason tours, aiming to fill the voids in their existing squads and add depth to their rosters.

Earlier this week the transfer market was hit with the shocking speculations of Anwar Ali’s surprise move to East Bengal.

Anwar Ali’s loan agreement with Mohun Bagan was terminated due to the new FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), forcing him to return to Delhi FC.

The upcoming decision by the AIFF's Player Status Committee will be crucial in determining Ali's future, with East Bengal eagerly awaiting the outcome.

With teams actively preparing for the new season, Let's delve into the key signings and contract extensions that have made headlines this week

Odisha FC

Hugo Boumous: The sensational midfielder has reunited with Sergio Lobera after signing a 3-year contract from MBSG.

FC Goa



Iker Guarrotxena announced his return back to the FC Goa squad. After his impressive stint with the club, Guarrotxena went back to Spain and spent a short stint at Mumbai City FC before returning back to the club.

Bengaluru FC



Keziah Veendorp: Bengaluru FC announced the departure of the Dutch midfielder after mutual termination of the contract.

Jamshedpur FC



Albino Gomes: The Goalkeeper has signed a 2-year contract with an option to extend for one more season with the club

Nikhil Barla: The 20-year-old winger extends his contract, keeping him at the club till May 2028

Mumbai City FC



Nikolaos Karelis: Mumbai City has acquired the services of the Greek forward on a single-year contract from Panetolikos GFS.

North-East United FC



Mirshad Michu: The goalkeeper has penned down a contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2025

Asheer Akhtar: The defender has signed a 2-year contract extension with the club.

Punjab FC



Ninthoinganba (Ninthoi) Meetei: The 22-year-old winger joined the club on a 3-year contract from Chennayin FC

Nihal Sudeesh joined the Shers on loan for the upcoming season from Kerala Blasters FC.