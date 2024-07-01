ISL Transfer Round-up: Clifford joins Islanders, new signings, and more

The Indian Super League (ISL) transfer window is heating up as teams gear up for the upcoming season. This week witnessed a blend of exciting signings, contract extensions, and managerial changes.

Mohun Bagan made headlines with the acquisition of dynamic midfielder Apuia from Mumbai City FC on a five-year deal.

Apuia’s impact was crucial in helping Mumbai City FC secure the ISL Cup the previous year. Mumbai City FC also drew attention by extending the contract of star winger Lallianzuala Chhangte until 2027.

The left-footed winger has been integral to the team since joining in January 2022 and has consistently raised the bar with his performances for both club and country.

Additionally, the Islanders appointed Clifford Rayes Miranda as Assistant Coach and Denis Kavan as Strength & Conditioning Coach on Monday.

Here’s a comprehensive round-up of the latest departures, extensions, and new signings across the league.



Mohun Bagan SG



Departures

Brendan Hamil, Joni Kauko, and Hector Yuste bid farewell to the club after their current contract expired.

Signings

Apuia 'Lalengmawia' Ralte - Signed a three-year contract, keeping him with the club until 2029 for an undisclosed fee

Kerala Blasters FC



KBFC has acquired the services of Goalkeeper Nora Fernandez, who has signed a 3-year contract from Aizawl FC.



East Bengal FC



Contract extensions

Amago Rakip - Signed a two-year extension that will run until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Nishu Kumar - Signed a one-year extension with the Red and Gold Brigade on a permanent transfer.

Hijazi Maher - Extends his contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Signings



Madih Talal - The top assist provider in the last ISL season, Joins East Bengal on a 2-year contract from Punjab FC.

Punjab FC



Punjab FC announced the arrival of the new Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, Assistant Coach Konstantinos Katsaras, and Strength & Conditioning Coach Papaioannou Ioannis

Mumbai City FC



Contract Extensions

Lallianzuala Chhangte - one of the most decorated players for MCFC, extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Signings



Jeremy Manzorro- The French midfielder has penned down his contract till the end of the season with the islanders from Jamshedpur FC.

FC Goa



Contract Extensions

Arshdeep Singh - FC Goa extended the contract of goalkeeper for two more seasons, which will run until the end of the 2025–26 season.

Rowlin Borges- FC Goa have made the move to sign Rowlin permanently after a successful loan stint last year.

Chennaiyin FC



Signings

Lalrinliana Hnamte - The young midfielder joined the Marina Machans on a 3-year deal from MBSG which will keep him in the club until 2027

Mohammed Nawaz - Signed a two-year contract, keeping him with the club until 2026.

Jamshedpur FC



Contract Extensions

Seiminlen Doungel - Extends his contract with the club till 2026

Rei Tachikawa - Extends his contract, keeping him at the club until 2027

Signings



VS Sreekuttan - The talented midfielder from Kerala joins JFC on a three-year deal from Gokulam Kerala FC

Amrit Gope- The goalkeeper joined the Men of Steel on a 1-year contract with a trigger to extend for one more season.

North-East United FC



Mayakkannan Muthu - Tamil Nadu-born defensive midfielder joined the Highlanders from I-League side Sreenidi Deccan FC