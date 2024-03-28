ISL 2023-24: Fierce fixtures await as action resumes after international break

The Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to be back in action after a brief hiatus due to the international break, marking the beginning of the final stretch of the 2023-24 season. As teams return to the pitch on March 30, anticipation is high, with fans eagerly awaiting the thrilling matchups and intense competition that characterize the league.



The international break provided players with a great opportunity to represent their respective national teams and gain valuable experience on the international stage. For many, it was a chance to showcase their talent and skill, while for others, it served as a period of rest and recuperation ahead of the crucial final phase of the ISL season.



As the league enters its final leg, the race for the playoffs has intensified, with every point becoming increasingly crucial for teams vying for a spot in the knockout stages. The battle for the top positions in the table is fierce, with teams fighting tooth and nail to secure a favorable position.

﻿Battle for the shield:

﻿Both Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City have their eyes on the League Shield and with only 2 points separating the two teams with the former on 39 points (with a game in hand) and the latter on 41, it looks like the League Shield will most likely be decided when these two heavyweights go head to head on the final day of the league on April 15.

Before the title decider clash, Mumbai City will face Hyderabad away and Odisha at home whereas Mohun Bagan have Chennaiyin FC at home and against Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC on the road.

Mohun Bagan are in excellent form and will be expected to win all their games but Mumbai do have a difficult encounter in Odisha, a hurdle almost as big as the clash with Mohun Bagan itself for the defending champions.

Also not to mention if these two teams slip up, unlikely as it may seem, FC Goa and Odisha FC are breathing right down their necks as well with just six points separating the top four.

﻿Race for the playoffs:

﻿Meanwhile, the other clubs except Hyderabad FC are in a fierce battle for a spot in the playoffs. While Goa and Odisha already have their berths confirmed for the playoffs, the other teams are all in contention for the remaining two spots and it can be assured the teams will fight for it until the very last matchday.

Such is the race for the playoffs this season that Chennaiyin FC, placed second bottom, can make it to the playoffs if they win all of their remaining matches and have a superior head to head record against Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC.

In all fairness, Kerala Blasters, riddled by injuries this year, need just a point to confirm their spot in the playoffs and are expected to be there. It will be their third playoff in succession under charismatic head coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

The other spot is likely to get filled by either Punjab FC, or Bengaluru FC or Chennaiyin FC.

The rise of Punjab FC from the I-League in to the ISL and now in pole position for a spot in the playoff in their very first season in India's top flight club football is a fairytale story in itself. With more experience and backing from the ownership and management, Punjab FC has all the potential to become a very competitive side in the coming years of the ISL.

The race for the top scorer is also heating up with both Dimitrios Diamantakos of KBFC and Roy Krishna of Odisha locked in at 12 goals each. Both would be eyeing to pull ahead and finish the season well by continuing their scoring streak in what has been an excellent season for both.

With each passing match, the intensity is sure to ramp up as teams leave it all on the field in pursuit of glory. The final leg of the season promises to be a thrilling ride, filled with twists and turns until the last whistle blows. Fans can look forward to an exhilarating conclusion to what has already been a memorable season. With so much still at stake, the stage is set for an epic showdown in ISL history.