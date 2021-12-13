ISL: "Our Performances are Not at the Level to Get us Three Points", says Manuel Diaz

SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC played out a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. East Bengal's captain Tomislav Mrcela opened the scoring for the Red and Gold brigade but Alvaro Vazquez equalised for Kerala Blasters just before halftime and there was no further action in front of the goal in the second half.

Jose Manuel Diaz, the head coach of SC East Bengal, felt his team was unlucky to surrender the goal against Kerala Blasters, but insisted that his team's performances must improve if they are to win the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

The Red and Gold brigade earned their third point of the Hero ISL season with a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters, but they remain winless.

Adrian Luna of Kerala Blasters was adjudged Hero of the match for his sublime performance in creating chances and linking up the play with Vazquez.

After the contest, Diaz spoke to the reporters. The following are some of the highlights from his post-match press conference.

On Sankar Roy Starting in Goal



East Bengal's first choice Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya has been sidelined due to injury. Suvam Sen had started in place of him in the last few matches but today team's third-choice Goalkeeper Sankar Roy was given preference over him. Here's the reason Diaz gave, "After six matches we played the third goalkeeper. The reason is that he has the level to play and Arindam (Bhattacharja) is injured."

Not Able to Keep the Lead for a Long Time

Mrcela gave SC East Bengal the lead in the 37th minute of the game with a powerful header but just 7 minutes later Vazquez equalised with the help of a deflection. Talking about this, Diaz said, "Our level is what it is. The opponents created chances but today we were unlucky as Kerala Blasters FC's goal was after a deflection."

On Raju Gaikwad's Performances

East Bengal's right back Raju Gaikwad has had quite an underwhelming season till now. There have been questions about his performance. And although he gave the assist for Mrcela's goal, Diaz was asked about his place in the team to which he responded and said, "Raju is playing because the level of the team is what it is. We make mistakes every match but Raju has performed at a certain level and that's the reason why he is playing.

On Still Being Winless



With three wins and three draws in six games, SCEB are still winless this season. When asked about this, Diaz said, "We have to keep working and improve our level because our performances are not good enough to get three points."

Improvements in the Midfield

SC East Bengal lost quite a lot of balls in the midfield today and were dominated by Kerala Blasters throughout ninety minutes in terms of possession and passing. Diaz also took off his 2 Midfielders Hnamte and Kiyam before 70 minutes. Talking about this he said, "The whole team needs to improve including the coaches and the players. We had to make the changes as two players were on yellow cards and also some players were tired. That's the reason for the changes."

SC East Bengal fans can only hope that their Coach Manuel Diaz turn things around and register the first win of the season as quickly as possible. East Bengal play their next game against North East United FC on 17th December at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.