FC Goa and Hyderabad FC played out a 1-1 draw at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolin, Goa in their Indian Super League match. FC Goa's Head Coach Juan Ferrando looked quite pleased with his team's performance but asserted that they need to get all three points in the next match.

The Gaurs, who have now gone three games without losing, had their chances, but a split of the spoils was arguably a fair outcome.

Joel Chianese opened the scoring for Hyderabad FC in the 54th minute of the game but FC Goa's Airan Cabrera equalised just eight minutes later and there was no further action in front of the goal. Cabrera was also rewarded with Hero of the Match.

Coach Ferrando advised his players to concentrate on their next game, which comes thick and fast, rather than looking at the points table, where FC Goa is currently in seventh place.

The following are extracts from Ferrando's post-match press conference.

Views on the Result



Sharing his views on the 1-1 draw, Ferrando said, "Of course, I dislike it when FC Goa loses or draws. Every game, we want to score three points."

On Dominating Majority of Statistics but Not Able to Get the Win

FC Goa dominated the majority of stats in the game from Shots on target to possession and the number of final passes as well but they couldn't get that winning goal at the end. Speaking about this, Ferrando said, "Individual specifics are all that is included in the statistics. It's more essential to me that the team and the players feel more at ease on the field. They are aware of our strategy and follow it with confidence. However, whether we succeed or fail is determined by our ability to make technical decisions. But I'm pleased that, despite being down 1-0, we stuck to the same strategy."

Devendra fighting it out in the middle; Via - ISL Media

On His Club's Position in the Table



FC Goa sit seventh on the table with just two wins, three losses and one draw in six games. With North East United and Kerala Blasters not capitalizing their chances, Gaurs have climbed two places after their game against Hyderabad. Talking about this, Ferrando said, "Our target is the next game. It's against Odisha FC next Friday and the most important thing is to be ready for the next game. This is more important than thinking about the table because our mentality now is just to get three points in the next match."

FC Goa next play Odisha FC on Christmas Eve at the Tilak Maidan in Goa and their fans would certainly be hoping for all three points as Juan mentioned.