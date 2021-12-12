ISL: "We had chances today, but the ball didn't go in," says Chennaiyin FC head coach Bandovic

Chennaiyin FC has protected their unbeaten run in this season's Indian Super League campaign so far with a draw against an anxious ATK Mohun Bagan. The Bandovic Brigade were very lively on the attack for the entire 90 minutes and ATKMB had to fight with their tooth and nails to come out with a point against them but the coach didn't seem too unhappy to share a point with the club from Kolkata in the post-match press conference.

Chennaiyin deserved a win

If this game had to have a winner, it would have been the Marina Machans. In terms of possession or shots on goals, they were sharper than their counterpart from Bengal. When asked if the gaffer also felt that way, he said

"Of course, hundred percent, I am very happy with our performance. I want to congratulate my players for the game that they played, tactically, individually, collectively. My team didn't delay the game, we played till the end to win it and I am very happy with the way that we played and I congratulate my players. if we keep doing this we will win the games."

More efficiency on attack



Chennaiyin's new tactic on the pitch was executed to near perfection except for the finishing even though the likes of Lucas, Edwin Venspaul, Anirudh Thapa were a nightmare for the ATKMB defence they failed to put the ball in the net. But the coach still didn't feel it was a concern for the team and was overall happy with the team's effort throughout the 90 minutes.

"Of course in the offence, we had chances today but the ball didn't go in. While attacking we were very dangerous and we made clear chances. It would have been great if that converted to a goal but our performance was very serious and high level."

Edwin's missed chances

The lad from Chennai, Edwin Venspaul had been decent on the attack but was guilty of missing some easy chances, when asked about his reaction to Edwin's misses, Bandovic was quick to point out that the players were still adapting to the new tactics and he was very happy with Venspaul's contribution in the attack.

"We changed some plans tactically this week and the players implemented that greatly on the pitch. I am very happy with my players and how they played this week. I wanted to give Edwin the chance to play and he did very well today"

Lucas' first start

Chennaiyin FC striker Lucas had his first start for the Marina Machans this season and although he doesn't have a goal to show for it, he was very threatening In front of the goal, the gaffer was happy with the polish's contribution so far for the Indian club.

"Very good performance. Of course, I gave him the chance to play in the middle up front but today even Lucas knew it was coming. He played very well from the bench previously and ofcourse he played very well today. This is good for us because the players from the bench when they come inside or when they start its important to help the team."





Overall performance



The coach was very content with his team's all over performance and when asked again about Thapa's performance, he went out and said how proud he was of the entire team for the dedication they had shown throughout the match

"I don't want to speak individually. We played very well today and he did very well in the game. I am happy for the team. I was very proud on the line to see my team playing like this. So each game we are going up and tactically we made some changes tonight and congratulations to the players for the game that they did."



