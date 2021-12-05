Odisha FC's attacking midfielder Javi Hernandez has been awarded as the ISL Hero Of the Month for November after his exhilarating performance. Javi who was challenged by Roy Krishna and Liston Colaco from ATK Mohun Bagan FC and fellow teammates Aridai Cabrera and Hector Rodas came on top.

The midfielder who is playing his third season here in India was roped in by Odisha FC earlier this season. The Kalinga Warriors remained unbeaten throughout the month and Javi portrayed a crucial role. He netted 3 goals and assisted twice in two matches and helped his team to win both matches.



Kiko Ramirez used Javi Hernandez as a no.10 in their season opener against Bengaluru FC and the Spaniard made his mark within 3 minutes when he netted one past Gurpreet to give his team the lead. Javi scored a fantastic freekick in the second half and restored their lead for the second time. Ultimately Odisha won the match 3-1 and commenced their season with a win.

In the next match against SC East Bengal, Javi was given a role of a striker. The former Real Madrid Castilla graduate showed his versatility and delivered a great performance once again. Javi who has emerged as one of the best set-piece takers in ISL produced two pinpoint delivery for Hector Rodas, which the latter converted. Just before halftime, Javi scored an Olympics goal and became the only 4th player in the history of ISL to do so.

The former ATK Mohun Bagan player won the recently concluded pole by ISL and received the Hero of the Month award before Odisha's match against Kerala Blasters.



