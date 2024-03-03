ISL: Sergio Lobera's Odisha FC fails Owen Coyle test

The Kalinga Warriors faced a 2-1 defeat against Chennaiyin FC in the ISL season 2023-24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday. The only goal for Odisha FC was scored by Roy Krishna (78’). Despite the loss, they remain at the top of the table with 35 points from 18 games, although their 13-match unbeaten streak in the ISL has come to an end.

Both teams began the game with passion, but Chennaiyin seemed to have control over the ball from the start. In the 7th minute, the hosts took the lead when Rafael Crivellaro delivered a corner kick from the right corner, and Ankit Mukherjee made a crucial header to send the ball into the back of the net. CFC 1-0 OFC.

In the 19th minute, Roy Krishna created an opportunity, skillfully navigating the ball past the defense line. Isak received the pass but couldn't execute the shot accurately, leading to a save by Debjit Majumdar

In the 22nd minute, Ahmed Jahouh received a pass from Roy Krishna. He attempted a left-footed shot, but unfortunately, it took a deflection.

In the 25th minute, Amey Ranawade entered the box with the ball and attempted a shot on target. Debjit Majumdar collected the ball again.

Both keepers displayed their prowess during the match, with Amrinder Singh making a commendable save for Odisha FC in the 36th minute when Ayush Adhikari attempted a shot on target, while in the 45th minute, Debjit Majumdar collected Isak Ralte's attempt well for Chennaiyin FC.

During the additional time in the first half, Jahouh delivered a lofted pass that found Isak inside the box. Isak managed to evade a defender before attempting a shot, but once again, the keeper made a crucial save. Half-time score: CFC 1-0 OFC

In the 56th minute, Cy delivered a brilliant ball inside the box, but CFC defenders cleared it out.

The Kalinga Warriors equalized in the 78th minute when Cy's corner kick delivery was headed into the goal by Amey and then by Roy, finding the back of the net. CFC 1-1 OFC

In the 90th minute, Diego Mauricio provided a brilliant pass to Isak Ralte. Isak proceeded to take the shot but unfortunately couldn't find the target, resulting in a missed chance.

During the additional time in the second half, Ankit Mukherjee passed to Rahim Ali, who attempted a shot, but Carlos Delgado made a crucial block for the travelling shot.

In the 90+4th minute, Jordan Murray scored the second goal for Chennaiyin FC, capitalizing on a delivery from Connor Shield originating from a corner kick.

Following the disappointing result, Odisha FC will be taking a break as they compete in the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Semi-Finals. They are set to return to ISL action on March 30th, 2024, when they face Bengaluru FC.