ISL: "Next game we have to improve in our attack," says NorthEast United coach Khalid Jamil

NorthEast United FC's attacking problems were evidently visible as the team failed to make any shot on the target against Kerala Blasters in their second game in the Indian Super League. However, the problem could have been identified with the absence of a midfielder like Federico Gallego. And the coach agreed that the return of Gallego would help bolster their chances towards last season's glory.

Following a goalless draw against Ivan Vukomanovic's Kerala Blasters, NorthEast United FC gaffer, Khalid Jamil spoke in detail about his thoughts after the draw, woes in the team and many more.

Chara in action against Kerala; (Image via ISL)

On Federico Gallego's return



On being asked if the team lacked the flair because of Gallego's absence, the NEUFC boss replied in a positive saying "Gallego is a player of quality. I thought of giving him a chance today. We planned of having him ready for the next match as he has returned to fitness "

On his side's improvements



After conceding four goals in their opening encounter, the Highlanders did a considerably better game with a clean sheet against Kerala this time. Speaking of the improvement in the defence, Khalid said, "Defensively we did better. With Hernan and Flottmann there was a stable defense. Pragyan also did a good job but we lacked in attack, creating chances."

VP Suhair missed a lot of chances against Kerala Blasters FC; (Image via ISL)

Jamil anticipate improvement in attack



Losing the first encounter by a huge 4-2 margin against Bengaluru FC, the NorthEast looked way cautious. The Highlanders were more into defending the guard rather than going for the opposition. However the coach resonated with the problem being the lack of chances, he agreed on the fact that his team needs to improve their offensive gameplay. "Today Deshorn (Brown) had no chances. He just had some 50-50 chances. We needed him until the end but unfortunately had to change him for injury. Next game we have to improve in our attack." asserted the coach.