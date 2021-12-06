Football
ISL: "My target is to play for the National Team and I believe I'm slowly progressing," says East Bengal's Hira Mondal
In an exclusive meeting with the Bridge, the East Bengal left-back revealed his idol, new challenges, aims, and many more.
On playing again for his boyhood club
On how seniors and other Bengali players have helped me to settle in
Hira made his debut in the Indian Super League this season. When asked about the influence of the senior Bengali players, he replied: "Yeah. They have been here for a long time, and they helped me a lot. The seniors especially Ari [Arindam] Da and Rafique Da know how things are done here. They guide me and protect me like a shield."
"Sourav is slightly younger than me; he came to me before the CFC game and said that this is the platform where we can showcase ourselves. I and Ankit are from the same batch. He too helps to rectify my mistakes. Overall, they all have been there whenever I required them," he added.
About his experience in the ISL so far
Hira played a couple of seasons in the I-League but this is his first taste of top-flight football. He highlights his journey in the tournament so far and points out how the playing style of ISL is different from I-League.
"The experience so far has been good and it is a great feeling to play in the top division. I played in the I-league before where players allow you to move forward with the ball and display your individual brilliance. But in ISL there is no room for that. The matches here are very physical and move at a rapid speed. There is pressure but I think I'll get accustomed to it after two-three games," explained Hira.
Every footballer has one, or two, or even more people who they look up to while growing up and they call them as their role model. "For me, it is Narayan [Das] Da and Marcelo. When I was young I admire them and try to follow their game. Even today I look up to them as my idols in football," remarks the defender.
Idol growing up and current favorite player
Expectations from the season

Hira Mondal may only play only three games so far, but the left-back has already proved himself as a key member of Manolo Diaz's squad in his first season in the ISL.
"This season is very important for both East Bengal and me. My next target is to play for the National Team and I believe I'm slowly progressing to achieve that feat. To accomplish my boyhood dream I've to work hard in the training, I've to be more focused and do everything that is needed. And if required, I'll give my 200% but I'll achieve my target," opined Hira.
Playing under new manager
SC East Bengal appointed Jose Manolo Diaz after parting ways with Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler. The Red and Gold Brigade hopes that the Spanish coach can bring back their lost glory and can take the club to a commendable position.
Speaking about the new coach Hira said, "Last year when I was at Mohammedan I played under a Spanish coach so I had an idea about their philosophy and playing style. It helped me to quickly adjust with them. Our manager is no doubt very good, he keeps pushing us every day and tries to bring the best out of everyone."
On the next opponent
"We've to win this game anyhow. Every one of us needs to give our 100%. We have to get all three points from this season as we have already been left behind in the playoff race. We've monitored Goa very closely, they are also struggling. We need to play to our strengths and on their weaknesses," said Hira.
A word for the supporters

It has been very difficult for the Red and Gold fans' to death with the things happening with them both on and off the field. Last season they finished in the 9th position and this year too they are struggling.
"We're here because of them only. Their support is very important for us. Right now, they are not allowed to come to the stadium but if they support us from their homes, it will boost our gameplay," Hira told us.