ISL: "My goal is to always help my team win," says Bagan's Roy Krishna

ATK Mohun Bagan won their first game against Kerela Blasters FC in Indian Super League 2021-22 comfortably while SC East Bengal could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC.

Roy Krishna who scored an important second goal for Bagan through penalty and also provided an assist for Colaco's goal, has been a very important player for the Mariners since the last season. ﻿

The Fijian forward has amassed 17 goals in 27 games in all competitions for the green and maroon side of Kolkata and looks all ready for the most awaited match of the season against arch-rivals SC East Bengal

Ahead of the mega affair the Green and Maroon talisman shared his views Here's what he said.

Roy Krishna in action against Kerela Blasters (Image Source: ATKMB Media)

Expectations for This Season



﻿Last season, Krishna scored 14 goals in ISL and eventually won the Golden Boot of the tournament. He also scored against East Bengal in both home and away matches. Thus, he was asked to elaborate on his expectations for this season. He said, "First and foremost, my expectation is always to help my team win, whether it's through a goal that I score myself, an assist, or by defending, I always have the goal to win. It's also my personal challenge to increase the number of goals I score so I can keep improving every match."



Strengths of SC East Bengal

﻿SC East Bengal FC had a tough night against Jamshedpur but they certainly had their moments in the match. On being asked if he watched their first game and their strengths, Krishna answered, "I watched the first game of SC East Bengal and I think they have a formidable team this season. They have a good and solid backline and having Arindam as a goalie who was the best keeper last season is an advantage for them."



On Hugo Boumous

ATKMB signed French midfielder Hugo Boumous for a record transfer fee from Mumbai City FC in the summer transfer window. And the Frenchman has proved his worth by scoring a brace in the opening match against Kerela Blasters. Moreover, the link-up play between Krishna and Hugo was a delight to watch.

Speaking on the same, Krishna said, "I think Hugo is a playmaker and he creates a lot of chances for us. He made some good touches in the last match and scored a brace. I really enjoy playing alongside him and I look forward to creating some good memories on the field with him."

On Release of Pressure from Him



Every season, it is a common phenomenon for opponents to man-mark Krishna. But now that ATK Mohun Bagan have got Hugo, Liston and Manvir who are all equally taking part in offence, Krishna would be hoping for a release of pressure.

Speaking on this, Krishna said, "I think for any team playing against us, it would be a challenge to mark the attacking side as we all have our individual strengths so the defense would have to keep a watchful eye. It doesn't mean that I'm released from any pressure, my aim is to help our front line convert every opportunity we get in front of the goal line."

Krishna celebrating Hugo's goal against Kerala Blasters; (Image via ISL)

Improvements Needed in the Team



Bagan had a sublime game against Kerela Blasters on the opening night. But they still conceded two goals which might be worrying for them. Quizzed on the area of improvement, Roy said, "I think we did well in the first half but the second half could have been done better with more focus. However, it was our first match and we are still learning to play alongside each other, especially with the new players who've joined us". "The coach has tasked us to re-evaluate our performance and work out a better plan for the next match. We will be taking it one match at a time and will be strategizing accordingly" he added.

It seemed Roy Krishna is all geared up for the match against East Bengal. Thus Mohun Bagan fans would be certainly hoping for their star forward to strike again so that they can take the bragging rights home.