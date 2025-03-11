ISL: Mumbai City subdue Bengaluru FC, secure playoff berth

First-half strikes from Lallianzuala Chhangte (8’) and Nikolaos Karelis (37’) handed Mumbai City FC a 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The result meant entry for Mumbai to the ISL playoffs, sealing the sixth and final playoff spot ahead of Odisha FC with 36 points.

Here are the talking points.

Debut for custodian Sahil Poonia

Bengaluru FC Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza rang in the changes and handed a debut to custodian Sahil Poonia as Vinith Venkatesh replaced Alberto Noguera in midfield.

At the back, Rahul Bheke returned from suspension and started ahead of Chinglensana Singh. For the visitors, Mehtab Singh and Nathan Fernandes replaced Thaer Krouma and Sahil Panwar in defence, while Karelis and Jorge Ortiz started in place of Bipin Singh and Jon Toral.

Chhangte opens scoring

Mumbai took the lead in the eighth minute through Lallianzuala Chhangte. Ortiz hit the crossbar from range, and Karelis was quickest to the rebound as he headed back a pass for Chhangte to tap in.

The Blues retaliated immediately and had two good chances to draw level. First, Sunil Chhetri’s header back across goal towards Edgar Mendez fell narrowly short of the Spaniard, and then Ryan Williams’ powerful shot was blocked by a sliding Tiri.

The Islanders won a penalty in the 37th minute after Aleksandar Jovanovic’s foul on Karelis in the box, and the Greek forward dispatched his spot-kick past Sahil. The hosts mounted a tide of attacks but failed to find the breakthrough.

Mumbai hold fort

Mumbai started the second half the stronger of the two sides. Sahil stuck out a right boot to halt Ortiz’s mazy run and quick shot. Bhutia did well to block a shot from Mumbai’s Spanish attacker a few minutes later.

Sivasakthi Narayanan came on for Williams at half-time for the Blues, as the midfielders and attackers found it difficult to retain possession and stitch attacks together.

The Blues slowly clawed their way back into the game and began to create clear-cut chances. Chhetri glanced a header towards Mendez, who spun away from his marker brilliantly but poked his effort wide.

Soham Varshneya made his first ISL appearance for the Blues, and fellow debutant Sahil pulled off a spectacular reflex save to deny Toral late in the tie as the Blues picked up some positives from their final League stage fixture.

What's next

Bengaluru FC next face Mumbai City FC in the playoff at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on March 29.