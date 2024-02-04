ISL: Jamshedpur FC makes a miraculous comeback to beat Mumbai City FC

Jamshedpur FC staged a remarkable comeback to edge past Mumbai City FC with a 3-2 victory at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with both teams displaying immense passion and skill, but it was Jamshedpur FC's resilience that ultimately earned them the three points.



The game kicked off with Mumbai City FC taking an early lead through Jamshedpur's former player Tiri in the 14th minute, heading the ball into the net off a corner by Yoëll van Nieff. The home team doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute when Alberto Noguera found the back of the net with a well-placed header, assisted by Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Despite trailing by two goals at halftime, Jamshedpur FC's spirits were far from dampened. The team came out with renewed vigor in the second half, and their efforts paid off when Imran Khan scored in the 55th minute, narrowing the deficit to just one goal. Jérémy Manzorro then took center stage, first leveling the score in the 59th minute and later securing the win with a penalty goal in the 87th minute, completing a dramatic comeback for Jamshedpur FC.



The match was not short of action, with both teams creating numerous chances. Mumbai City FC's attempts to salvage the game saw them pushing forward, but Jamshedpur FC's defense held strong, thwarting their efforts.

In the end, it was Jamshedpur FC's determination and fighting spirit that saw them through, marking a significant victory away from home. This win will undoubtedly boost the team's morale as they continue their campaign in the Indian Super League vying for the play-off spots.