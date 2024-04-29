ISL: Mumbai City FC beat FC Goa to face Mohun Bagan in the second final of the season

Mumbai City FC booked their ticket to the final of the prestigious league with a dominant display against FC Goa in the semi-final second leg clash at the Mumbai Football Arena. Building on their remarkable comeback from the first leg, Mumbai City FC secured a memorable (0-2) victory in this leg and (2-5) on aggregate.

The match began with FC Goa asserting early dominance, pressing forward with a relentless attacking momentum. However, Mumbai City FC's defense stood firm, thwarting every advance with composure and determination.

FC Goa came agonizingly close to breaking the deadlock on several occasions, but Mumbai City FC's goalkeeper, Lachenpa, showcased his shot-stopping prowess to keep the scoreline level.

🚃𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗣⏭️𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟



Mumbai City FC defeats FC Goa in the 2nd leg of the semi-finals to secure a spot in the Final 💪



The Islanders will face Mohun Bagan SG in the #ISLFinal on May 4th🔥



Who will lift the #ISL trophy?🤔#IndianFootball⚽️ | #ISL10🏆| #MCFCFCG⚔️ pic.twitter.com/WcpkvF0Vuz — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) April 29, 2024

As the first half progressed, Mumbai City FC grew into the game, gradually asserting their authority in midfield and launching dangerous counter-attacks. Both teams went into the halftime break deadlocked, with the tension palpable in the air.



The second half saw Mumbai City FC come out with renewed vigor, determined to break the deadlock and seize control of the match. Their persistence paid off in the 69th minute when Pereyra Diaz tapped in from a corner, sending the home crowd into raptures.

With the momentum firmly in their favor, Mumbai City FC continued to press forward, searching for a decisive second goal. Their efforts were rewarded in the 83rd minute when Chhangte added a goal as icing on the cake. A defense-splitting pass from Vikram Partap Singh found Chhangte, who left Dheeraj and the FC Goa defense in his wake before calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

The final whistle signaled scenes of jubilation at the Mumbai Football Arena as Mumbai City FC celebrated their well-deserved victory.

It sets up an intriguing final showdown as Mumbai City FC will face Mohun Bagan on May 4 at the home of Mohun Bagan. The two teams previously met in Kolkata for the league shield game, where Mumbai City FC suffered a defeat.