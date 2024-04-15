ISL: Mohun Bagan defeat Mumbai City at home to win maiden league shield

Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged triumphant in the Indian Super League (ISL) final league game, defeating Mumbai City FC 2-1 on Monday. The Mariners claimed the coveted title from the Islanders in a nail-biting clash filled with suspense and spectacle in the City of Joy, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Monday.

The match reached its crescendo with a dramatic late strike in the 89th minute by Lallianzuala Chhangte, adding to the tension of an already tightly contested game. Even with eight minutes of added time in the second half, the home side managed to cling onto their lead despite being reduced to 10 men following Brendan Hamill's expulsion in the 91st minute.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's victory propelled them to the top of the league standings with 48 points from 22 matches, edging past Mumbai City FC (47) by a single point. Antonio Lopez Habas, the mastermind behind Mohun Bagan's resurgence, can now add another illustrious chapter to his ISL journey after steering the club to glory midway through the season following a string of defeats in December.



The momentum shifted in Mohun Bagan's favor when Liston Colaco broke the deadlock with a thunderous strike in the 28th minute. His well-timed goal, orchestrated by Dimitrios Petratos' precise assist, set the stage for Mohun Bagan's dominance in the first half.

However, Mumbai City FC rallied in the second half, asserting their dominance with sustained possession and relentless pressure on Mohun Bagan's defense. Yet, it was Mohun Bagan who capitalized on the counter, with Petratos and Jason Cummings combining to extend the lead in the dying minutes.

Despite Mumbai City FC's valiant efforts to stage a comeback, Chhangte's late goal provided a glimmer of hope. However, Mohun Bagan's resilience and tactical acumen ensured they clinched the title, securing their spot in the ISL semi-finals.

With both teams now set for the semi-finals, the stage is set for an exhilarating conclusion to the ISL season as they prepare to face off against the top contenders from the playoffs.