Mumbai City dash Mohun Bagan's hopes of a treble by clinching the ISL title

The treble dreams of Mohun Bagan is destroyed as they suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. For Mumbai City FC it's the perfect revenge for the defeat they suffered at the same venue in the league shield game earlier in April.

The much-anticipated ISL Cup Final kicked off amidst a buzzing atmosphere at the home of Mariners. Mohun Bagan, donning their traditional maroon and green, faced off against Mumbai City FC, clad in their sky blue attire. From the outset, both teams displayed determination and intensity, vying for control of the midfield.

Mumbai City FC asserted their dominance early on, maintaining possession and dictating the tempo of the game. However, Mohun Bagan's defense stood firm, thwarting Mumbai's attacking advances. Despite Mumbai's possession advantage, neither team managed to create clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities in the opening stages.

𝐈𝐒𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟒 𝐂𝐔𝐏 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐒-𝐌𝐔𝐌𝐁𝐀𝐈 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐅𝐂⭐️



The Islanders defeats Mohun Bagan to lift their second ISL trophy🔥



The Mariners took the lead in the first half, but the men in blue scored 3 after the break to win the cup💥#IndianFootball⚽️ #ISLFinal🏆 pic.twitter.com/WU1L19zxAF — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) May 4, 2024

As the half progressed, tensions rose on the pitch, with fouls becoming increasingly frequent. Mumbai City FC's Pereyra Diaz showcased his attacking threat, drawing fouls and creating space with his skillful movement. Mohun Bagan's goalkeeper, Vishal Kaith, was called into action on multiple occasions, making crucial saves to keep the scores level.



In the 20th minute, Mohun Bagan earned a corner following an impressive play through the right flank. However, the resulting corner was not well utilized, squandering a promising scoring opportunity for the Mariners. The game continued to ebb and flow, with both teams struggling to find their rhythm in the final third.

In the dying moments of the first half, Mohun Bagan broke the deadlock with a goal from Jason Cummings. Dimitri Petratos unleashed a powerful shot from long distance, testing Mumbai City FC's goalkeeper. Although Lachenpa managed to get a hand to the ball, he could only parry it away. The rebound fell perfectly to the feet of Jason Cummings, who made no mistake in slotting it into the back of the net. The stadium erupted in joy as Mohun Bagan took the lead just before halftime.

Second half commenced with renewed energy and determination from both sides. Mumbai City FC intensified their attacking efforts, pressing higher up the pitch in search of the opening goal. Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, looked to capitalize on counter-attacks and set-pieces to break the deadlock.

In the 53rd minute, the game witnessed its first breakthrough as Mumbai City FC found the back of the net. A precise long ball from Alberto Noguera found Pereyra Diaz inside the Mohun Bagan box. Diaz's sublime first touch allowed him to beat Vishal Kaith and slot the ball home, sending the Mumbai City FC fans into jubilation.

In the 80th minute, Mumbai City FC seized control of the match with a crucial goal from Bipin Singh. The attack started with a determined run from Chhangte, who found himself in a promising position inside the Mohun Bagan box. Despite facing pressure from Mohun Bagan's defenders, Chhangte managed to create space and unleash a shot. The initial attempt was blocked, followed by another effort from Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, which was also defended well by Subhasish Bose. However, Bipin Singh capitalized on the loose ball, displaying composure and precision as he fired it into the back of the net, giving Mumbai City FC the lead.

With tensions running high and the clock ticking down, Mumbai City FC reinforced their lead in the 97th minute. Sloppy defending from Mohun Bagan allowed Votjus to score his first goal for Mumbai City FC, sealing the victory for the Islanders.