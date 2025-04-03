ISL: Mohun Bagan fans attacked during the semi-final against Jamshedpur FC

A shocking incident unfolded during the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, as reports emerged of Mohun Bagan fans being attacked inside the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

The altercation took place during the match and not after the final whistle, leaving several traveling supporters injured.

A Mohun Bagan fan group, Mariners Arena took to social media to express their frustration, stating, "Each and every time Mohun Bagan supporters experience physical assaults in the hands of hooligans during away matches at Jamshedpur. They can be anything but football fans. Does this have no solution?"

The group further alleged that individuals posing as Jamshedpur FC supporters regularly harass and assault visiting Mohun Bagan fans, tear down banners and flags, and instigate violence. According to their statement, when they protest against such actions, "the matter often gets out of control, and instead of stopping these goons, Jharkhand police start beating up Mohun Bagan supporters."

They also claimed that several fans were severely injured and required hospitalization following the latest incident.

Following the incident, Mohun Bagan Super Giant released an official statement condemning the aggression against their fans. The club stated:

"We at Mohun Bagan Super Giant strongly condemn the unjust behaviour and aggression of several security and management personnel at the away stand of JRD Tata Sports Complex on 03.04.2025. We must all remember, Football is nothing without fans."

Disgraceful scenes at Jamshedpur Stadium during the ISL semi-final! Mohun Bagan fans were attacked—this is NOT what football is about. Where was the security? The authorities must take strict action against such hooliganism.@ArenaMariners pic.twitter.com/pNQvSHzjSp — Dibyangan Sarkar (@dibyangansarkar) April 3, 2025

An intense night of football

The semi-final match itself was a high-octane contest, with Jamshedpur FC securing a crucial 2-1 victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The hosts, despite having only 26.9% possession, capitalized on their limited chances, with Javi Siverio opening the scoring in the 24th minute. Mohun Bagan responded with a stunning free-kick goal from Jason Cummings in the 37th minute, but Javi Hernández’s stoppage-time strike sealed the win for Jamshedpur FC.

Fans demand action from ISL Authorities

This is reportedly the third consecutive time that Mohun Bagan supporters have faced violence during away matches in Jamshedpur.

The disturbing scenes from Jamshedpur have raised serious concerns about fan safety, especially with the second leg set to take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on April 7.