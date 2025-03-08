ISL: Mohun Bagan Super Giant finish league stage unbeaten at home, lift ISL league shield

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) wrapped up their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 league stage campaign in style, defeating FC Goa 2-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday night. The victory ensured that the Mariners finished the season unbeaten at home, clinching the League Winners' Shield in front of 61,591 passionate fans.

An own goal by Boris Singh in the 62nd minute and a stoppage-time strike by Greg Stewart sealed the three points for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who ended the league stage with a record-breaking 56 points from 24 games — the highest-ever tally in a single ISL season.

On the other hand, despite the loss, FC Goa also enjoyed a historic campaign, finishing second with 48 points and securing a direct semi-final berth.

Here are the five major talking points from the match:

5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Set New ISL Points Record With 56 Points

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) created history by registering the most points in a single ISL season, finishing the league stage with 56 points from 24 games. This eclipses the previous record of 50 points, held by Mumbai City FC from the 2022-23 season.

The Mariners have been sensational throughout the season, boasting 17 wins, 5 draws, and only 2 losses. More impressively, they have remained unbeaten at home, turning the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan into a fortress.

This incredible consistency makes them the clear favorites heading into the playoffs, where they will aim to win their second ISL title in three years.

4. FC Goa’s Solid Defensive Display Goes in Vain

Despite the 2-0 defeat, FC Goa can take plenty of positives from their defensive performance. For large parts of the match, the Goan defense, led by Tom Aldred, kept Mohun Bagan's star-studded attack at bay.

Notably, Mohun Bagan failed to register a single shot on target until the 94th minute, which is unprecedented given their attacking firepower. It was only through an unfortunate own goal and a late counter-attack that FC Goa eventually crumbled.

The Gaurs also restricted Mohun Bagan's top-scorers like Dimitri Petratos and Jason Cummings from making any major impact. This strong defensive resilience will certainly boost their confidence ahead of the semi-finals.

3. Boris Singh’s Horror Own Goal That Changed the Game

The turning point of the match came in the 62nd minute when Boris Singh's miscommunication with goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari led to a comical own goal.

As a long ball floated into the box, Boris Singh attempted to head the ball back to his goalkeeper. However, Hrithik had already stepped forward, and the ball bounced past him into the net, leaving the entire FC Goa defense stunned.

This costly mistake handed Mohun Bagan an unearned lead and shifted the momentum in their favor. It was particularly heartbreaking for Boris Singh, who had been outstanding defensively throughout the game until that moment.

The error not only deflated FC Goa's confidence but also allowed Mohun Bagan to seize control of the match.

2. Greg Stewart’s Clutch Goal Seals the Victory

Greg Stewart, who has had a relatively quiet season by his standards, delivered in the most crucial moment of the game. In the 94th minute, Stewart latched onto a through ball from Jason Cummings, calmly slotting it past Hrithik Tiwari to secure the win for Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

It brought the crowd of 61,591 fans to their feet, ensuring Mohun Bagan's unbeaten home run remained intact.

With the playoffs approaching, Stewart's return to goal-scoring form will be crucial for Mohun Bagan's title chase

1. Mohun Bagan Super Giant – Unbeaten at Home, Favorites for the Title?

The biggest talking point of the night was undoubtedly Mohun Bagan Super Giant's unbeaten home record. Throughout the 24-game league season, the Mariners did not lose a single match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan — a feat only achieved once before in ISL history.

Their home record this season:

Played: 12

Won: 11

Drawn: 1

Lost: 0

Goals Scored: 28

Goals Conceded: 5

This home dominance, coupled with their record-breaking points tally, has established Mohun Bagan Super Giant as clear favorites heading into the playoffs.

With a packed stadium and a team filled with stars like Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos, and Greg Stewart, Mohun Bagan have all the tools to clinch their second ISL title.

The question now is — can anyone stop them?