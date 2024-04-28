ISL: Sahal Samad secure final berth for Mohun Bagan, Kolkata to witness the endgame

Mohun Bagan staged an epic comeback to beat Odisha FC in the Indian Super League semifinal match filled with drama, tension, and late-game heroics, on Sunday.

Mohun Bagan will now play against the winner of Mumbai City vs FC Goa game tomorrow, at the Iconic Salt Lake Stadium with home support as the final was set to be held at the home of the finalist who is higher up on the table.

The semifinal encounter, held at Kolkata's iconic stadium, witnessed Mohun Bagan overturning a deficit to secure a spot in the final with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.



The match started with Mohun Bagan on the front foot, launching a flurry of attacks to assert their dominance early on. Dimitri Petratos and Liston Colaco showcased their attacking prowess, keeping the Odisha FC defense on their toes.

Undeterred by the first leg setback, Mohun Bagan fought back valiantly at home, with Jason Cummings equalizing the aggregate scoreline in the 21st minute. A brilliant setup from Liston Colaco to Dimitri Petratos resulted in Cummings smashing in the rebound, sending the home crowd into raptures.

The intensity of the match continued to rise as both teams traded blows, with Roy Krishna leading Odisha FC's charge and creating several scoring opportunities. However, Mohun Bagan's goalkeeper, Amrinder Singh, stood tall, making crucial saves to keep his team in the game.

As the clock ticked towards full time, tension gripped the stadium as both teams pushed for a decisive goal. In the dying moments of the match, Sahal Abdul Samad etched his name in Mohun Bagan's folklore, scoring a dramatic late winner in the 92nd minute. His goal sealed their passage to the final amidst scenes of jubilation among the fans.

After all football is a game of chances, Odisha FC failed to capitalize on theirs while Mohun Bagan grabbed them with both hands. The Indian Super League season 10 final is set to take place on May 4, Sunday.