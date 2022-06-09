ISL: A look at mid-week transfer updates — 8 June 2022

Odisha FC took away the transfer headlines as they brought back fan favourite coach Josep Gambau to India as the head coach as they attempt to overturn the sorrows of the last season. Earlier the same day Bengaluru FC announced the arrival of Simon Grayson as the Head coach. However, the wait for Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC continues.



Gambau with his playing conducts and his way of giving young players chances became quite a fan favourite and had a taste of a lot of success during his stint two years back. During his stay, Gambau won 11 out of 36 games played and maintained a rate of 1.19 points per game. Coming back after two years, he would attempt to replicate his success.

Speaking of Chennaiyin FC, the team added to its array of wonderful teenagers, the I-League Emerging Player of the Season, Jiteshwor Singh. Chennaiyin FC's young Indian contingent will be an affair to look out for this season. The Marina Machans have signed quite an array of Bengal youngsters including Bengal Santosh Trophy fames, Sajal Bag and Monotosh Chakladar.

At the same time, FC Goa, although yet to announce a new signing, announced the extension of Seriton Fernandes. While East Bengal is yet to decide on a concrete investor, the Red and Golds have signed midfielder Jerry Lalrinzuala on a multiple-year deal. With the transfer window opening on June 9th, the week ahead would look up to some exciting deals.



