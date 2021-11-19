ISL: 'Manjappada' to plant saplings every time Kerala Blasters scores

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters' humongous fan base Manjappada (Yellow Army) is set to plant saplings when Kerala Blasters scores every time this season.

Manjappada will plant one sapling each in all the 14 districts of Kerala when their beloved club scores a goal in the ISL. The Yellow Army is organizing this unique initiative to support the club's initiative in tackling environmental problems and to make people aware of the importance of trees and plants for a good environment to live in.

The Manjappada officially announced this initiative on October 29th. Two days earlier, Kerala Blasters had announced that all the three kits which are bought from the official merchants will have a biodegradable tag with a seed inside it. The club started this campaign with a tagline, 'A small but, significant step towards a greener environment.'



"A tree will be planted in each district for each goal. This is the responsibility of the district-level associations of the Yellow Army. The trees should be planted in public places. As the team scores more goals in the game, the number of seedlings also increases," Pranav Ilayat, a member of the fan club said.

Kerala Blasters FC will kick-off their Hero Indian Super League campaign against last season's runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan. The Kerala-based Indian Super League outlet finished at 10th position just above Odisha FC. The club will carry the emotions, support, and prayers of millions who adore KBFC. With many changes and new faces in the squad, Kerala Blasters are expected to perform better than last season and to give a good fight for the top four.