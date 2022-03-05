Football
ISL LIVE: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League match between SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC
In today's Indian Super League, SC East Bengal will face Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
- 5 March 2022 3:54 PM GMT
FULLTIME
90 + 5' Game ends as BFC registers a hard-fought victory.
SCEB 0-1 BFC
#SCEB #BFC #SCEBBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 5 March 2022 3:52 PM GMT
BOOKING
90 + 3' Naocha goes into the books at the dying moments of the game.
SCEB 0-1 BFC
#SCEB #BFC #SCEBBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 5 March 2022 3:50 PM GMT
INJURY TIME
90' 5 minutes added.
SCEB 0-1 BFC
#SCEB #BFC #SCEBBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 5 March 2022 3:47 PM GMT
88' Counter attacking opportunity for BFC but nothing capitalizes.
SCEB 0-1 BFC
#SCEB #BFC #SCEBBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 5 March 2022 3:37 PM GMT
GOOD SAVE
79' Sunil blasts a shot from inside the box but Suvam makes an incredible save to deny the opportunity.
SCEB 0-1 BFC
#SCEB #BFC #SCEBBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 5 March 2022 3:35 PM GMT
SCEB CHANGES
77' Mahesh and Angou is replaced by Adil and Shirodkar for SCEB.
SCEB 0-1 BFC
#SCEB #BFC #SCEBBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 5 March 2022 3:33 PM GMT
COOLING BREAK
75' Game goes into its second Drinks Break.
SCEB 0-1 BFC
#SCEB #BFC #SCEBBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 5 March 2022 3:27 PM GMT
BFC CHANGES
68' Silva, Bruno, and Bhutia are replaced by Siva, Rohit, and Parag for BFC.
SCEB 0-1 BFC
#SCEB #BFC #SCEBBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 5 March 2022 3:23 PM GMT
BAD MISS
64' Haokip wins the ball from Bruno and sets up Marcelo who takes a few step and goes on goal but missed the target cheaply.
SCEB 0-1 BFC
#SCEB #BFC #SCEBBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 5 March 2022 3:20 PM GMT
SCEB CHANGES
60' Hnamte and Subha is replaced by Songpu and Haokip for SCEB.
SCEB 0-1 BFC
#SCEB #BFC #SCEBBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball