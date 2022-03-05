SCEB vs BFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 107th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, SC East Bengal will host Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa. The Torch Bearers are now sitting at the eleventh spot with eleven points from nineteen matches while the Blues are in the sixth spot with twenty-six points from nineteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 3

SC East Bengal - 1

Bengaluru FC - 1

Draw - 1

Goal Tally

SC East Bengal have scored eighteen goals so far in the tournament. The Torch Bearers have conceded only thirty-five goals. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC has scored thirty-one goals. However, they have conceded twenty-seven goals so far.

Top Scorer

SC East Bengal - Antonio Perosevic (4 goals)

Bengaluru FC - Cleiton Silva (9 goals)

Recent Form

SC East Bengal - D L L L D

Bengaluru FC - W L L W L

Squad

SC East Bengal - Arindam Bhattacharja, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Adil Khan, Akashdeep Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Gomes, Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Saikhom Singh, Sarineo Fernandes, Naocha Singh, Ananta Tamang, Amarjit Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Bikash Jairu, Darren Sidoel, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Loken Meitei, Mohammad Rafique, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Sourav Das, Fran Sota, Jackichand Singh, Wahengbam, Luwang, Antonio Perosevic, Balwant Singh, Naorem Singh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Subha Ghosh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Rahul Paswan, Marcelo Riberio.

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Namgyal Bhutia, Yaya Banana, Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chowdhary, Roshan Naorem, Sarthak Golui, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Iman Basafa, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Aakashdeep Singh, Bidyashagar Khangembam, Cleiton Silva, Edmund Lalrindika, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Prince Ibara, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh.

Unavailability

SC East Bengal - Hira Mondal

Bengaluru FC - None

Expected 11

SC East Bengal ( 4-4-2) - Arindam, Amarjit, Adil, Prce, Naocha, Naorem, Angousana, Sidoel, Hnamte, Perosevic, Sota.

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1) - Gurpreet, Ajit, Parag, Alan, Roshan, Suresh, Bruno, Farooq, Ibarra, Cleiton, Udanta.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Arindam (8.5), Alan (9.0), Naorem (8.5), Adil (8.5), Sidoel (8.5), Udanta (9.0), Sota (8.5) (VC), Bruno (9.5), Ibara (9.5), Perosevic (9.5), Cleiton (10.0) (C)