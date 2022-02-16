Football
ISL LIVE: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC
In today's Indian Super League match, Odisha FC will host Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa. Follow this space for more updates.
Preview
Dream11 Suggestions
Live Updates
- 16 Feb 2022 3:52 PM GMT
FULLTIME
90 + 4' Game ends in a 2 all draw.
OFC 2-2 CFC
#OFC #CFC #OFCCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 16 Feb 2022 3:48 PM GMT
INJURY TIME
90' 4 minutes added as injury time.
OFC 2-2 CFC
#OFC #CFC #OFCCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 16 Feb 2022 3:47 PM GMT
CFC CHANGE
88' Koman is replaced by Murzaev for CFC.
OFC 2-2 CFC
#OFC #CFC #OFCCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 16 Feb 2022 3:40 PM GMT
YELLOW CARD
80' Jerry goes into the books.
OFC 2-2 CFC
#OFC #CFC #OFCCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 16 Feb 2022 3:38 PM GMT
WHAT A MISS!!!
76' Valskis goes completely open in front of an empty net after Arshdeep fails to grip the ball but the forward lost his balance and missed the chance from point-blank range.
OFC 2-2 CFC
#OFC #CFC #OFCCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 16 Feb 2022 3:35 PM GMT
COOLING BREAK
75' Game goes into its second Drinks Break.
OFC 2-2 CFC
#OFC #CFC #OFCCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 16 Feb 2022 3:31 PM GMT
OFC CHANGE
72' Isaac is replaced by Paul for OFC.
OFC 2-2 CFC
#OFC #CFC #OFCCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 16 Feb 2022 3:28 PM GMT
VALSKIS!!!!!
69' Good build-up by CFC from the left-wing. Rahim makes a good inswing delivery as Valskis knocks a good header to bring his team level on the scorecard.
OFC 2-2 CFC
#OFC #CFC #OFCCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 16 Feb 2022 3:23 PM GMT
65' Good setup for Borysiuk as he goes for a long ranger but his strike goes out from a deflection.
OFC 2-1 CFC
#OFC #CFC #OFCCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball