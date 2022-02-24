Football
ISL LIVE: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan
In today's Indian Super League match, Odisha FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa. For more updates follow this space.
- 24 Feb 2022 3:57 PM GMT
FULLTIME
90 + 7' Game ends in a one-all scoreline.
Odisha FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
#OFC #ATKMB #OFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball
- 24 Feb 2022 3:53 PM GMT
OFC CHANGE
90 + 4' Prabhu comes in to replace Joe for OFC.
Odisha FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
#OFC #ATKMB #OFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball
- 24 Feb 2022 3:52 PM GMT
RED CARD
90 + 2' Drama here. Roy gets his second yellow of the night.
Odisha FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
#OFC #ATKMB #OFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball
- 24 Feb 2022 3:50 PM GMT
INTO ADDED TIME
90' 5 minutes added.
Odisha FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
#OFC #ATKMB #OFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball
- 24 Feb 2022 3:49 PM GMT
CROSSBAR
88' Krasniqi blasts a shot from inside the box after a good counterattack but his strike hits the crossbar.
Odisha FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
#OFC #ATKMB #OFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball
- 24 Feb 2022 3:47 PM GMT
ATKMB CHANGE
88' Soosiraj comes in to replace Pritam for ATKMB.
Odisha FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
#OFC #ATKMB #OFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball
- 24 Feb 2022 3:45 PM GMT
YELLOW CARD
85' Joe goes into the books.
Odisha FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
#OFC #ATKMB #OFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball
- 24 Feb 2022 3:41 PM GMT
OFC CHANGE
81' Krasnqi and Nandha comes in to replace Isaac and Tlang for OFC.
Odisha FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
#OFC #ATKMB #OFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball
- 24 Feb 2022 3:36 PM GMT
YELLOW CARD
78' Ashutosh goes into the books.
Odisha FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
#OFC #ATKMB #OFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball