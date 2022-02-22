Football
ISL LIVE: Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Score, Updates, and Blog
Live update from the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal
In today's Indian Super League match, Mumbai City FC will face SC East Bengal in PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Dream11
Live Updates
- 22 Feb 2022 3:53 PM GMT
FULLTIME
90 + 4' Game ends as MCFC gains a hard-fought 1-0 victory.
MCFC 1-0 SCEB
#MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Feb 2022 3:50 PM GMT
INJURY TIME
90' 4 minutes added.
MCFC 1-0 SCEB
#MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Feb 2022 3:49 PM GMT
MCFC CHANGE
89' Chhangte and Cassio are replaced by Vikram and Raynier for MCFC.
MCFC 1-0 SCEB
#MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Feb 2022 3:45 PM GMT
CHANGE
87' Kuki comes in to replace Hnamte for SCEB.
MCFC 1-0 SCEB
#MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Feb 2022 3:42 PM GMT
POOR MISS
83' Open chance for MCFC as Cassio goes one on one with the keeper, he tries to chip the ball above the keeper into the goal but his effort missed the target.
MCFC 1-0 SCEB
#MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Feb 2022 3:39 PM GMT
CLOSE!!!!
80' Series for pressure inside the MCFC box. Raju goes on the volley but it goes straight to Nawaz. Sota strikes on the rebound but couldn't find the target.
MCFC 1-0 SCEB
#MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Feb 2022 3:36 PM GMT
SCEB CHANGE
77' Angou comes in to replace Jairu for SCEB.
MCFC 1-0 SCEB
#MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Feb 2022 3:33 PM GMT
COOLING BREAK
76' Game goes into its second Cooling Break.
MCFC 1-0 SCEB
#MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Feb 2022 3:33 PM GMT
MCFC CHANGE
74' Vinit comes in to replace Inman for MCFC.
MCFC 1-0 SCEB
#MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Feb 2022 3:29 PM GMT
71' Sota gets the ball just outside the box and strikes with the turn but the ball goes straight to Nawaz's hand.
MCFC 1-0 SCEB
#MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball