Football

ISL LIVE: Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Score, Updates, and Blog

Live update from the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal

X

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-02-22T21:23:17+05:30

In today's Indian Super League match, Mumbai City FC will face SC East Bengal in PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.

Dream11


Live Updates

  • 22 Feb 2022 3:53 PM GMT

    FULLTIME

    90 + 4' Game ends as MCFC gains a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

    MCFC 1-0 SCEB

    #MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 22 Feb 2022 3:50 PM GMT

    INJURY TIME

    90' 4 minutes added.

    MCFC 1-0 SCEB

    #MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 22 Feb 2022 3:49 PM GMT

    MCFC CHANGE

    89' Chhangte and Cassio are replaced by Vikram and Raynier for MCFC.

    MCFC 1-0 SCEB

    #MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 22 Feb 2022 3:45 PM GMT

    CHANGE

    87' Kuki comes in to replace Hnamte for SCEB. 

    MCFC 1-0 SCEB

    #MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 22 Feb 2022 3:42 PM GMT

    POOR MISS

    83' Open chance for MCFC as Cassio goes one on one with the keeper, he tries to chip the ball above the keeper into the goal but his effort missed the target.

    MCFC 1-0 SCEB

    #MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 22 Feb 2022 3:39 PM GMT

    CLOSE!!!!

    80' Series for pressure inside the MCFC box. Raju goes on the volley but it goes straight to Nawaz. Sota strikes on the rebound but couldn't find the target.

    MCFC 1-0 SCEB

    #MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 22 Feb 2022 3:36 PM GMT

    SCEB CHANGE

    77' Angou comes in to replace Jairu for SCEB.

    MCFC 1-0 SCEB

    #MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 22 Feb 2022 3:33 PM GMT

    COOLING BREAK

    76' Game goes into its second Cooling Break.

    MCFC 1-0 SCEB

    #MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 22 Feb 2022 3:33 PM GMT

    MCFC CHANGE

    74' Vinit comes in to replace Inman for MCFC.

    MCFC 1-0 SCEB

    #MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 22 Feb 2022 3:29 PM GMT

    71' Sota gets the ball just outside the box and strikes with the turn but the ball goes straight to Nawaz's hand.

    MCFC 1-0 SCEB

    #MCFC #SCEB #MCFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Mumbai City FC SC East Bengal 
