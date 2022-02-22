MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 98th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Mumbai City FC will host SC East Bengal at the PJN Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Islanders are now sitting at the sixth spot with twenty-six points from sixteen matches while the Torch Bearers are in the eleventh spot with ten points from seventeen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 3

Mumbai City FC - 2

SC East Bengal - 0

Draw - 1

Goal Tally

Mumbai City FC have scored thirty-one goals so far in the tournament. The Islanders have conceded only twenty-six goals. On the other hand, SC East Bengal have scored seventeen goals. However, they have conceded thirty-three goals so far.

Top Scorer

Mumbai City FC - Igor Angulo (10 goals)

SC East Bengal - Darren Sidoel, Antonio Perosevic (3 goals)

Recent Form

Mumbai City FC - D D W W L

SC East Bengal - L L D L L

Squad

Mumbai City FC - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Vinit rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pranjal Bhumij.

SC East Bengal - Arindam Bhattacharja, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Adil Khan, Akashdeep Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Gomes, Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Saikhom Singh, Sarineo Fernandes, Naocha Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Amarjit Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Bikash Jairu, Darren Sidoel, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Loken Meitei, Mohammad Rafique, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Sourav Das, Fran Sota, Jackichand Singh, Wahengbam, Luwang, Antonio Perosevic, Balwant Singh, Naorem Singh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Subha Ghosh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Rahul Paswan, Marcelo Riberio.

Unavailability

Mumbai City FC - Rowlin

SC East Bengal - Hira

Expected 11

Mumbai City FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Nawaz, Bheke, Fall, Mehtab, Mandar, Apuia, Vinit, Chhangte, Cassio, Bipin, Angulo.

SC East Bengal (4-2-3-1) - Sankar, Raju, Joyner, Prce, Naocha, Amarjit, Fran, Hnamte, Rafique, Perosevic, Paswan.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Sankar (8.0), Bheke (8.5), Fall (9.0), Mrcela (8.5), Rafique (9.0), Chhangte (9.0), Lalengmawia (8.5), Cassio (9.0), Angulo (10.0) (C), Perosevic (9.5) (VC), Paswan (8.5).