Football
ISL LIVE: Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal
In today's Indian Super League match, Kerala Blasters will face SC East Bengal At the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa. Follow this space for more updates.
Preview
Live Updates
- 14 Feb 2022 3:59 PM GMT
FULLTIME
90 + 6' Game ends as KBFC wins the game with a narrow margin.
KBFC 1-0 SCEB
#KBFC #SCEB #KBFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Feb 2022 3:54 PM GMT
EXCELLENT DEFENDING
90 + 3' Tap in chance for Diaz but Sourav makes an amazing clearance.
KBFC 1-0 SCEB
#KBFC #SCEB #KBFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Feb 2022 3:50 PM GMT
INTO ADDED TIME
90' 6 minutes added after the end of regulated time.
KBFC 1-0 SCEB
#KBFC #SCEB #KBFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Feb 2022 3:49 PM GMT
BOOKING
89' Hira goes into the books for a bad tackle on Luna.
KBFC 1-0 SCEB
#KBFC #SCEB #KBFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Feb 2022 3:48 PM GMT
CHANGES
87' Subha Ghosh comes in to replace Joyner for SCEB. Also, KBFC brings in Vincy in place of Sahal.
KBFC 1-0 SCEB
#KBFC #SCEB #KBFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Feb 2022 3:43 PM GMT
BAD MISS
82' Good move from CEB. Sota gets the ball completely open in front of the goal but blasted the strike off target.
KBFC 1-0 SCEB
#KBFC #SCEB #KBFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Feb 2022 3:41 PM GMT
YELLOW CARD
80' Huidrom goes into the books.
KBFC 1-0 SCEB
#KBFC #SCEB #KBFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Feb 2022 3:39 PM GMT
KBFC CHANGE
78' Vazquez gets replaced by Chencho for KBFC.
KBFC 1-0 SCEB
#KBFC #SCEB #KBFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Feb 2022 3:38 PM GMT
SCEB CHANGE
77' Hnamte, Amarjit and Rafique gets replaced Naorem, Luwang and Sourav for SCEB.
KBFC 1-0 SCEB
#KBFC #SCEB #KBFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Feb 2022 3:35 PM GMT
COOLING BREAK
75' Game goes into its second Drinks Break.
KBFC 1-0 SCEB
#KBFC #SCEB #KBFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball